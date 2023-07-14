"It's hard, it's a difficult decision... you gotta do what's best for your organization" - Former MLB manager skeptical about Angels star Shohei Ohtani amid trade rumors

The intriguing question of whether or not the Los Angeles Angels will trade two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani remains unanswered.

This topic is discussed almost every day among MLB circles, and as the Angels' standing has begun to decline, the conversation has become louder.

Former baseball manager Joe Maddon has spoken on the Angels' future with Shohei Ohtani:

"With Mikey being injured, that might force their hand if they feel like they are going to fall totally out of convention contention. If they don't trade him, and we get to the conclusion and he goes somewhere else, that is a bad strategy also.

"They will have to continue to think about this. It's hard, it's a difficult decision... you gotta do what's best for your organization."

Los Angeles has lost five straight games and nine of its previous 10 games as the club approached the All-Star break. Furthermore, the team has suffered from injuries throughout this period.

However, if the Angels' season concludes without making the playoffs, it won't matter how it does because of his upcoming free agency this winter.

Since the arrival of Ohtani in 2017, the Angels have failed to reach the postseason just once. The majority of baseball fans now believe that Ohtani will depart the team at the end of the current campaign because as has previously stated that winning is his top objective.

Shohei Ohtani must prioritize his present team

The Angels need Ohtani right away, despite the fact that rumours of deals and contract agreements are undoubtedly enticing. Even if the team's slump before the All-Star break damaged their chances, they must be ready to make a late-season run. Ohtani will get paid regardless, but not until some crucial job needs to be completed.

Internationally, Ohtani played for Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. After Team Japan beat Team USA, he was named the tournament's MVP.

With two outs in the top of the ninth innings, Ohtani struck out Angels teammate and Team USA captain Mike Trout on a full count to secure a 3-2 victory, making the championship game one of the most-watched baseball games in history.

