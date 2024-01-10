Former MLB star Pablo Sandoval's customized $200,000 Range Rover Sport, a celestial ride modded with Lumma kit & 22-inch Avorza AV7 Rims

Former World Series champion Pablo Sandoval made his MLB debut in April 2008. Ever since, he has achieved a lot and is also known for his championship stint with the San Francisco Giants, helping the franchise win three World Series titles.

According to TMZ, fresh off winning the World Series in 2014, Sandoval added a $200K Range Rover to his exotic car collection. Soon after, he took his '14 Avorza Range Rover Sport to an auto firm in Miami and customized the car, adding a Lumma wide body kit and 22-inch Avorza AV7 rims.

The garage's owner, Alex Vega, has already customized the cars of the likes of Yasiel Puig and Hanley Ramirez and mentioned that Sandoval, who boasted several Range Rovers, wanted this particular model to stand out.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Boston.com, the garage also customized Pablo Sandoval's Jeep Wrangler. This includes unique bumpers, grill, hood, and side armor, 20-inch Fuel Maverick Wheels, and headlights that can change color in tandem with music from Sandoval's iPhone.

Pablo Sandoval's MLB career

Hailing from Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Pablo Sandoval played third base for the San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, and Atlanta Braves.

Sandoval started playing third base regularly for the Giants in 2009, finishing the season batting .330 with 25 home runs and 90 RBIs. Coming off a down year in 2010, Sandoval dropped weight and immediately reflected his training in numbers. He batted .315 with 23 home runs in 117 games in 2011.

Sandoval joined Babe Ruth, Reggie Jackson, and Albert Pujols as the only players to hit three home runs in a World Series game in Game 1 of the 2012 World Series. He went on to win the World Series MVP as the Giants swept the Detroit Tigers.

After heading to free agency in 2014, Sandoval signed a five-year deal with the Boston Red Sox. However, due to his poor performances, the organization released him in 2017. After that, he came back to the Giants for the next three seasons and also played for the Braves until 2021.

Presently, after competing in the Mexican League in 2022, the two-time All-Star is a free agent and is looking for potential suitors before he hangs up his cleats.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.