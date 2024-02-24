Former MLB star Steve Garvey trailing in California Senate primary faces tough battle against Adam Schiff

With November's US elections drawing closer, former pitcher Steve Garvey continues his difficult task of becoming the first Republican candidate to win a Senate seat in the deep blue state since 1988.

According to recent polling, history does not seem to be in the making. PPIC polling recently released a set of data that indicates a 24% approval for Gravey's opponent, Adam Schiff. Currently, Garvey is garnering a mere 18% in comparison.

"#New #California poll. Schiff 24% (+5) Porter 19% Garvey 18% Lee 10% Public policy #38 - 1,075 LV - 2/13" - Political Polls

Schiff is a former congressman who has represented California in Washington since 2001. A former chair of the House House Intelligence Committee, Schiff has a combative relationship with former President Donald Trump over his role in the 2019 impachment proceedings.

Although born in Florida, Steve Garvey has been a California resident for decades. After making his debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1969, the infelder hit .312/.342/.469 with 21 home runs and 111 RBIs to win the 1975 NL MVP Award with the Dodgers.

By the time he retired as a member of the San Diego Padres in 1987, Garvey had 272 home runs and 1308 RBIs. A 1981 World Series winner, Garvey retired with ten All-Star distinctions, and four Gold Gloves.

"1977 All-Star Game. Joe Morgan. Steve Garvey. Baseball for the win" - Old Time Hardball

Since his retirement, Garvey has pursued philanthropy, acting and business, founding Garvey Management Group in the 1990s. Despite overwhelming popularity for Donald Trump within the Republican electorate, Garvey has been hesitant to align himself with the GOP frontrunner in the deeply liberal state of California.

The election itself will be held concurrent with the national elections, scheduled for November 5, 2024. Although Garvey appears set to win the GOP nomination, Schif is still flanked by Barbara Lee and Katie Porter, who threaten to steal progressive votes. The elction is being held to replace deceased Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Steve Garvey's familiarity will only get him so far

To Dodgers fans, Garvey's name carries the same amount of cache that Pete Rose or Johnny Bench would for Cincinnati Reds fans. Despite his wide recognition across California, and his apparent willingness to work across the aisle, winning the seat will not be easy for the 75-year old. If recent polling is to be believed, Garvey has his work cut out for him already.

