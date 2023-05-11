In February 2020, former Chicago Cubs third baseman and outfielder Kris Bryant expressed his discontent towards the Houston Astros players who were implicated in the 2017 sign-stealing scandal. Bryant felt that their apologies lacked sincerity and genuine remorse.

Apparently, in January 2020, MLB released its report on the full-blown investigation, which confirmed that the Astros used a camera to steal signs during the 2017 season and parts of the 2018 season. Consequently, the team's owner fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, both of whom were implicated in the sign-stealing scheme.

The following month, members of the Houston Astros team, including players and coaches, expressed regret for their involvement in a scandal that had a significant impact on the league and caused widespread concern.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kris Bryant, in his backlash, said:

"What a disgrace that was. Just watching their apology yesterday, too, there’s just no sincerity, there’s no genuineness when it comes to it. I certainly know that if I messed up big in that way, I’d be the first one to let you know just how big of a mess up it was. It’s just hard to believe, it really is. It’s sad.

“And a lot of the apology yesterday was a lot about 2017. I’m pretty sure it was going on in 2018, 2019 too. And that’s just so sad, because I mean, if they didn’t get caught, they’d still be doing it. They’re only doing this apology because they got caught. There’s a lot of feelings on it. Everybody around the league is really upset, and rightfully so, because it’s really a disgrace to the game.”

Like Bryant, MLB fans were utterly disappointed with Astros' sign-stealing scandal. Ever since the investigation reports came out, the club has been occasionally booed and jeered by fans for their past deeds.

Currently, only three players remain from the 2017 Astros squad: Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Lance McCullers.

Kris Bryant thinks penalty imposed on the Houston Astros was not severe enough

Division Series - San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Kris Bryant #23 of the San Francisco Giants runs to third base against the Los Angeles Dodgers second inning in game 4 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 12, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

As per former Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant, the punishments given to the Houston Astros by MLB were not stringent.

Apart from suspending manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, MLB also fined the Houston Astros $5 million and took away their first and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021. However, no players were punished.

“I thought the whole punishment was weak. They got fined, what, $5 million? You make that selling beers at the games now. You make that – I don’t know how many games – but you make that real quick.”

Besides, most of the players also expressed grievances about MLB not stripping the Astros of their 2017 World Series title.

Poll : 0 votes