Former New York Yankees pitcher and 1-time All-Star Michael Pineda makes his season debut for the Detroit Tigers

Michael Pineda made his season debut for the Detroit Tigers and got to face his former team, the New York Yankees. Michael Pineda was an All-Star in 2011 and has had consistently strong performances in his career, but he certainly dazzled in his season debut.

While Michael Pineda does not look like your average starting pitcher in the MLB, he certainly performed like one of the great ones against his former team and led Detroit to a 3-0 victory. While Miguel Cabrera's missing out on hit number 3,000 stole the headlines, Michael Pineda impressed the Detroit Tigers and looks to be a fixture in the pitching rotation going forward.

The impressive game against the New York Yankees was contextualized by Jason Beck on Twitter.

Jason Beck @beckjason Michael Pineda finishes his Tigers debut with five scoreless innings on three hits with no walks and two strikeouts. 60 pitches, 40 strikes. Michael Pineda finishes his Tigers debut with five scoreless innings on three hits with no walks and two strikeouts. 60 pitches, 40 strikes.

Michael Pineda could be a game changer for the very underrated Tigers team.

After upsetting the New York Yankees, the Detroit Tigers have momentum

Tigers fans are some of the most passionate in sports.

The team from Detroit has not been relevant in the playoff race since 2014, but their current lineup is only two games back from the division-leading Cleveland Guardians and could be challenging for the National League Central before all is said and done.

Unlike the New York Yankees, who play in the most competitive division in baseball, the Detroit Tigers are in a very winnable division that does not have a clear front-runner. If Michael Pineda's pitching wasn't a fluke, and he can be one of the big surprises of the season, expect Detroit to be fighting for a playoff spot at the end of the season.

While fans consistently fill Comercia Park in hopes of witnessing history from Miguel Cabrera, the popularity of the team has reached a fever pitch in the city.

Jamie Edmonds recorded the fan anticipation via a tweet.

"It’s packed downtown. @tigers fans want to witness history. #Miggy3000" - @ Jamie Edmonds

The Detroit Tigers certainly hope Michael Pineda can be a key player in 2022. With his decade of experience in the MLB, he certainly provides insight into the bullpen that was not present previously. Hopefully, the Tigers can build on their victory against the New York Yankees, and the NL Central race can come right down to the wire.

