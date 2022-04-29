Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez flaunts his chiseled body in a new Instagram post, gives serious fitness goals to his fans

Alex Rodriguez uploaded a treat for his fans and followers on Instagram. In a recent Instagram post, former New York Yankees player Rodriguez flaunts his sculpted figure, providing some serious fitness goals to his fans.

In the video, he is seen doing pullups, exercising with dumbbells, and squats with a medicine ball. He can be seen wearing three-quarter pants and sneakers and posing for the camera with charm.

"Get it" - A Rod

Rodriguez also posted some still photos from his hard-core workout session on his Instagram story.

Rodriguez is regarded as one of baseball's legends, with a sizable fan base. His supporters showered him with love in the comments section as soon as he posted the photo.

"Looks like he's 28," one fan said.

"Affleck can't do this shit!" remarked another fan.

This isn't the first time Rodriguez has shared photographs or videos from his workout session with his followers. On February 14, 2022, he shared a sneak peek of his workout regime on Instagram. He was, however, wearing a sweatshirt and track trousers in the video, as opposed to this time when he flaunted his sculpted figure.

"Nothing beats a morning workout at @goldsgym before the Super Bowl." - A Rod

Rodriguez said goodbye to his "dad bod" in 2021. Last year, the 46-year-old former MLB player posted a before-and-after shot of himself in December 2020 and April 2021, displaying his weight loss.

"Left the Dad-bod in 2020. 💪🏽Anyone else determined to stick with their fitness goals this year? I’ve been consistent with my workouts and finally put down the chips. What food is your weakness?" - A Rod

Is Kathryne Padgett, Alex Rodriguez's new rumoured lady love inspiring him to stay fit?

Rodriguez with Kathryne Padgett during a workout session.

Kathryne Padgett is a former soccer player, fitness model, nutritionist, social media influencer, and NPC competitor from the United States. Recently, the former Yankee was photographed jogging in Miami with the Dallas-based fitness expert. Padgett flaunted her toned figure in a sports bra and black leggings, while Rodriguez, 46, donned a black T-shirt with workout pants and Nikes.

"Rodriguez works out with rumored gal pal Kathryne Padgett" - New York Post

Since Kathryne herself belong to the fitness industry, she can be the one who is inspiring Rodriguez to stay fit and fabulous at 46!

