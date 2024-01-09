Former White Sox player Jimmy Galusky selling $3,000,000 Bridgeport mansion that boasts enchanting in-ground pool and jacuzzi haven

Jimmy Galusky was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 20th round of the 2018 MLB draft. While his MLB career might not have gone as planned, after being released in 2019, Galusky has displayed a knack for real estate, as can be seen in this Bridgeport, West Virginia mansion, which he is selling as part of Railey Realty.

This 8,000-square-foot property has an outdoor kitchen and a movie room and is listed for $1 under $3 million at $2,999,999. It comes with a six-car garage, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a home cinema, and a two-bedroom guesthouse.

Galusky told 12 News:

“The pictures do not do the view justice."

Let's take a look:

Galusky selling $3,000,000 Bridgeport mansion (image credit: Railey Realty)

With high ceilings and an array of tall windows, light enters the expansive property and easily permeates every room.

Space is clearly not an issue here, with each room having an individual style based on an open plan.

Jimmy Galusky's career after being drafted by the White Sox

Jimmy Galusky was a star athlete at Preston High School and at West Virginia University. As such, the Chicago White Sox selected him in the 20th round of the 2018 MLB draft.

His baseball career didn't take off, and after being assigned to the Great Falls Voyagers and then the Arizona Complex League White Sox, Galusky was released in 2019.

Since then, he has coached baseball for the WVU and West Virginia Black Bears in Morgantown and recently transitioned into real estate.

He told 12 News:

“West Virginia is a different kind of beautiful… West Virginia is my people.

“I’m very fortunate to have made many wonderful connections through my baseball career that have helped me jump-start my real estate career.

“I love showing the beauty of this state and what it is to be a Mountaineer. You sometimes take for granted how incredible West Virginia and its people are, until you don’t see it for a while and you just never want to leave again.”

While this may not have been exactly what he had dreamed of after being drafted, Jimmy Galusky is certainly doing very well in 2024.

