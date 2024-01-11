Former Yankees star Robinson Cano's $119,675 Range Rover Sport, a blend of dynamic design and luxury

Former New York Yankees infielder Robinson Cano played from 2005 to 2022 in Major League Baseball, with a World Series ring to show for. Over the years, Cano has amassed a net worth of $110 million through his playing career, endorsement deals, real estate and luxurious cars.

Among his high-end cars is the $119,675 Range Rover Sport, which has a dynamic and luxurious design. Robinson Cano shared a photo on Instagram of himself clicking beside his Range Rover.

According to Car and Driver, the price of the Ranger Rover Sports starts at $85,075 and goes up to $119,675 depending on the variants of the model.

The base engine is a 3.0-liter inline-six turbocharged with a 48-volt hybrid system that produces 355 horsepower in the P360 SE and 395 horsepower in the P400 SE Dynamic.

This luxurious masterpiece has an eight-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and adjustable air suspension. The hybrid version has a battery life of 51 miles per charge.

Robinson Cano's MLB career

Hailing from San Pedro de Macorís, Dominican Republic, Robinson Cano was signed as an amateur free agent in 2001 by the New York Yankees.

He made his debut on May 3, 2005, after earning his first promotion to the majors. He won the 2009 World Series with the Yankees, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies.

He stayed with the Yankees till the 2013 season, after which he signed a 10-year, $240 million contract with the Seattle Mariners. Cano was suspended for 80 games on May 15, 2018, after testing positive for furosemide, a diuretic better known as Lasix, which was a violation of MLB's performance-enhancing substances rules.

Thereafter, he was traded to the New York Mets (2019–20, 2022) and subsequently played for the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves in the 2022 season.

Over his career, he batted .301, compiling 2,639 hits, 335 homers and 1,306 RBIs. He was also an eight-time All-Star and also won the 2013 World Baseball Classic, helping the Dominican Republic triumph over Puerto Rico.

