"Franchise setting ratio" "Extend him now" - New York Mets fans go crazy after Pete Alonso sets career-high numbers in a contract year

Pete Alonso has been one of the many reasons for the New York Mets' success this year. As part of the electrifying and potent Mets offense, Alonso has set new career highs this year.

New York Mets @Mets ‍ A franchise record-setting 125 RBI for the Polar Bear! A franchise record-setting 125 RBI for the Polar Bear! 🐻‍❄️ https://t.co/vpn4WOgDwY

This is in stark contrast to the pre-season, when the Mets tied up Alonso on the very eve of the season. Alonso was due to face arbitration with the Mets.

After eventually penning a one-year deal worth $7.4 million, Pete Alonso knew that 2022 would have to be a big year. He was certainly able to prove his point to the entire organization and the fan base.

Pete Alonso began playing with the Mets in 2019, after being drafted in 2016. During his rookie year, Alonso hit a league-best 53 home runs to earn himself the Rookie of the Year Award for 2019.

Alonso picked up a home run and five RBIs in the Mets' 13-4 pounding of the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. His stellar day gave him 128 RBIs on the season, setting a new career record for himself.

As Pete Alonso only signed a one-year deal going into 2022, his stats make a case for a big re-signing.

Paul E Gee @Paulqnyc @Mets Pete will be the first player to hit 75 homers 2023 @Mets Pete will be the first player to hit 75 homers 2023

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is a New York financier who has no problem handing out big deals. With a 2022 payroll of roughly $260 million, the Mets have the second-fattest payroll in baseball.

Fans celebrated Alonso's achievement by dishing out lots of praise for him on Twitter. No doubt, everybody is excited to see more glimpses of the vintage Alonso, who hit the ball with abandon.

The New York Mets are in a tight race with the World Series champion Atlanta Braves. With under two weeks left in the regular season, the Mets currently have the edge. Alonso' team is in the lead by 1.5 games, owing to their record of 97-57.

Pete Alonso could be all the difference the Mets need

New York Mets v Oakland Athletics

For Pete Alonso and the Mets as an organization, more is needed. The team has not won their division, the NL East, since 2015. Fans are beginning to get restless as they have not had a World Series trophy come to Queens since 1986. Perhaps the level of postseason success that Alonso is able to give to his team will mean all the difference.

