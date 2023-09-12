In New York, they call Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor "Mr. Smile" for a reason. Despite having only been with the team for fewer than three seasons, the Puerto Rican plays with energy and enthusiasm that makes him hard to dislike.

On September 11, New Yorkers came together to mark the 22nd anniversary of the horrific attacks of 9/11. Although Lindor was only eight years old at the time, he was sure to mark the solemn memorial date in style.

During his team's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks on the 9/11 anniversary, Francisco Lindor paid due tribute to the occasion. The 30-year old was spotting wearing a glove that honored the various first responders in New York who played a crucial role in the hours following the heinous attack on American soil. Fans, predictably, loved the gesture.

His glove included homages to the New York Police Department, Fire Department, and Department of Sanitation. All of the organizations were on the spot to provide essential assistance in the wake of the terror attacks.

A first round draft pick by the Cleveland Indians in 2011, Lindor spent the first six seasons of his career playing ball on the shores of Lake Erie. Over that span, he hit .285/.346/.488 with 138 home runs and 411 RBIs. During his time in Cleveland, he also won two Gold Gloves, a pair of Silver Sluggers, and four All-Star nods.

The New York Mets endorsed Lindor's style of play in a big way when they inked him to a massive ten-year deal worth $341 million ahead of last season. So far in 2023, Lindor owns a slashline of .250/.329/.4463 with 26 home runs and 85 RBIs, marking one of the weaker offensive seasons of his career to date.

Francisco Lindor's gesture relegates team's regrettable record to the background on 9/11 anniversary

With a record of 65-78, the Mets now sit fourth in the NL East, a shameful 28.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves. As the team with the largest payroll in all of baseball, plenty of blame has been cast on Francisco Lindor and his teammates for the debacle that has been the 2023 season.

However, Lindor's show of solidarity with some of the most heroic organizations in New York goes a long way. The outpouring of support among fans shows us that compassion and recognition goes a very long way, even for members of a deeply dissapointing club like the Mets