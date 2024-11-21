  • home icon
  Francisco Lindor's wife Katia adorably holds daughter Amapola as she looks back at how fast 'time flies'

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia adorably holds daughter Amapola as she looks back at how fast 'time flies'

By Adrian Dorney
Modified Nov 21, 2024 19:12 GMT
Francisco Lindor
Francisco Lindor's wife Katia posed for some adorable snaps with her daughter

Even though Francisco Lindor was unsuccessful in his bid for NL MVP, the Mets shortstop has a lot to be thankful for this offseason. The primary source of that gratitude is his wife Katia, and their two daughters.

Like Lindor, Katia was born and raised in Puerto Rico, but now lives in the New York City area. Recently, Katia took to her Instagram miles above the streets of the city to show off a picture with her daughter, Amapola.

Amapola being cradled by mother Katia above the sprawl of New York City
Amapola being cradled by mother Katia above the sprawl of New York City

Katia first met Francisco Lindor when he was in Arizona during spring training in his tenure with the Cleveland Indians. The pair married in 2021. In addition to her busy role as a mother, Katia also hosts the "Un-a-Parent" podcast, wherein she discusses lifestyle, parenthood, and a variety of different topics.

also-read-trending Trending

Along with her husband, Katia is a fan of fashion, and tennis. When her husband was in London over the summer to play the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB London Series, the pair arranged a private tour of Wimbledon Tennis Club.

"Kalina Lindor singing and dancing to OMG with Jose Iglesias. (via IG/katia.lindor)" - SNY Mets

During the 2024 New York Mets season, Katia and her two daughters were frequent guests at Citi Field to help cheer on their father. Kalina is three years old, and Amapola was born in 2023.

Energized by his supportive family, Francisco Lindor had one of the best years of his MLB career. In addition to hitting .273/.344/.500, the shortstop's 33 home runs represented his most since 2018, and his .844 slugging percentage was his highest figure since the 2019 campaign.

Francisco Lindor takes his career as a father as seriously as baseball

Despite the grueling 162 game season, Francisco Lindor never misses a chance to let his daughters know how much they are cared for. Even during the tough times in the earlier part of the season, Mr, Smiles always seemed to live up to his name around his daughters. As Katia captioned an appreciation post last year:

"If there is one thing that this guy never fails at, it is being an exceptional daddy 🫶🏽 We love you @lindor12bc"

While he may have fallen short of winning the MVP this year, Lindor has certainly won when it comes to building a stable, supportive and loving family life, which may be the most important of all.

Edited by Adrian Dorney
