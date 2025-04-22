Francisco Lindor's wife melts hearts with daughters cheering on Mets star's leadoff homer

New York Mets superstar Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, shared a heartfelt moment featuring their two daughters, Kalina and Amapola. After a stellar 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, the Mets started their series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.

Sunday’s game began on a high note for the Mets when, in the first inning, Francisco Lindor hit a leadoff homer. He carried that momentum into Monday’s game against the Phillies, launching another leadoff homer to give the Mets a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Lindor's biggest supporters, his wife Katia and their two daughters, were overjoyed with the four-time All-Star’s commendable feat. On Monday, Katia shared a few personal celebration moments featuring both Kalina and Amapola, captioned:

“Cheering for another @lindor12bc lead off HR! 🎉”

The clip features both Kalina and Amapola at home, enjoying the Mets vs. Phillies game on their TV. After their father gave his team the lead, both can be seen clapping and cheering. The two daughters then shared a hug while the TV showed Lindor being greeted by his teammates in the dugout following his hit.

Katia shared more posts celebrating her husband’s homer, including a clip of the moment captioned:

“Another leadoff homer! @lindor12bc”

She also shared an Instagram post highlighting the latest power rankings, which showed the New York Mets ranked third. The top two spots were held by fellow National League teams, the San Diego Padres at second and the Los Angeles Dodgers at first.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares candid feelings on long-distance love with Mets star

Major League Baseball players often face the challenge of being away from their families due to travel-heavy schedules. On Monday, Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, shared her candid feelings about this reality through the caption of a recent Instagram post (translated):

“One part of family life that isn't always seen is this: we spend more time apart than together. We're immensely proud of everything Dad accomplishes on the field… and we also miss him SO MUCH. Now, with a newborn at home, we're using FaceTime to the max—our bridge between the ballpark and home.”

“This K-fecito is a pause to acknowledge all those families who, despite the distance, stay together with love, intention, and hard work. I see you, I feel you, and I admire you. 💛”

Francisco Lindor and Katia recently welcomed a baby boy named Koa last month. At the time of writing, the Mets were dominating Monday’s game with a 5-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies by the seventh inning.

