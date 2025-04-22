Francisco Lindor's wife shares Pope Francis’ powerful quote about Christian ‘hypocrisy’ in wake of his death

Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, shared a powerful message from the former head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis. On Monday, the Vatican announced the news of Pope Francis’s death, triggering an outpouring of support and tributes.

Francis was renowned for his support of the poor and disadvantaged and often voiced his views against social and economic inequality.

Katia shared one of his most popular quotes about Christianity on her Instagram story:

"It's hypocrisy to call yourself a Christian and chase away a refugee or someone seeking help, someone who is hungry or thirsty, toss out someone who is in need of my help... If I say I am Christian, but do these things, I'm a hypocrite."

The Vatican revealed that Pope Francis died due to a stroke that led to a coma and eventually resulted in heart failure. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, he was elected the Pope of the Catholic Church on March 13, 2013.

Katia Lindor, meanwhile, is a religious person and recently expressed her gratitude to God after welcoming her son, Koa. She shared a heartfelt Instagram post captioned:

“3.30.2025—The last time. The final home birth. A chapter closing. And with it comes the bittersweetness of it all—the deep gratitude for having had this sacred experience three times, and the quiet relief in knowing this part of my journey is complete.”

“...I stand here, in awe of it all. In awe of birth. In awe of motherhood. In awe of the woman I have become. And above all else, profoundly grateful—to God and to my support system for holding me, for lifting me, for standing by my side through it all. 💛”

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia reacts to the Mets star’s leadoff homer

On Monday, Katia reacted to her husband, Francisco Lindor, hitting back-to-back leadoff home runs. On Sunday, Lindor opened the game against the St. Louis Cardinals with a leadoff homer, contributing to the New York Mets’ 7-4 victory.

On Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, Lindor once again launched a leadoff homer. Katia celebrated the feat by sharing several Instagram stories, one of which was captioned:

“Another leadoff homer! @lindor12bc”

The Mets produced a strong offensive showing, while their pitching staff kept the Phillies scoreless through eight innings. In the ninth, Philadelphia’s offense rallied to score four runs but fell short.

The New York Mets ultimately secured a 5-4 win and are scheduled to face the Phillies again on Tuesday.

