Although Shohei Ohtani leads the league in runs, triples, home runs, walks, and on-base percentage, things have been going completely pear-shaped for his team, the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels dropped the final game of their series to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. After the reeling loss, Ohtani and company could only hang their heads as MLB's worst team put even more space between them and the postseason.

"#Athletics sweep the Angels! Baseball belongs in Oakland." - Matt

After opening up to a 3-0 lead, the A's battled back and eventually took a 4-3 lead. Following a seventh inning jack off the bat of Angels infielder Luis Renfigo, the game was knotted up at 4. With Ohtani to the dish, it was time for 26-year old reliever Francisco Perez to try and calm things down.

Perez, who posted an ERA over 7 with the Washington Nationals last season, was facing only his 50th batter of 2022. Regardless, the young Dominican was able to catch Shohei Ohtani low and away to record strike three. In the bottom half of the inning, Tony Kemp and Shane Langeliers would both drive in runs to put the Oakland Athletics ahead by a score of 9-4. The A's went on to win 10-6.

Speaking to media after the game, Francisco Perez was asked how it felt to strike out the AL home run leader. Perez, who only has 13 strikeouts to his name this season, reflected on how it felt to strike out the best player of the modern age:

“It feels awesome, Striking out Ohtani, that’s a tough guy to get out, but nothing is impossible to do. We just made the right pitches and executed.”

Since the August 1 trade deadline, the Los Angeles Angels have put together a dismal 8-23 record. Despite opting not to trade Shohei Ohtani, a pending free agent, as well as making some significant purchases, it appears as though 2023 will be the tenth straight season without the Angels making a postseason appearance.

Sweep in Oakland may be rock bottom for Shohei Ohtani and the Angels

This week, Ohtani's teammate Mike Trout indicated that he intends to have some offseason discussions with management. As for Ohtani, he appears to be as good as gone. If the team with two of the best players in the world cannot win a series against the 2023 Oakland A's, who have a record of 42-96, then perhaps it is indeed time for both Trout and Ohtani to find new homes elsewhere.