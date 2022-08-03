"He's just a dominant starter" - Aaron Judge praises New York Yankees' newest starting pitcher, confidently claims Frankie Montas has 'some ridiculous stuff' in his arsenal

The New York Yankees have bolstered their roster by acquiring Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics. The Yankees sent four prospects to the A's in the trade. They sent pitchers J.P. Sears, Ken Waldichuk, and Luis Medina, as well as second baseman Cooper Bowman.

The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired RHP Frankie Montas and RHP Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for LHP JP Sears, INF Cooper Bowman, RHP Luis Medina and LHP Ken Waldichuk.

While the trade has fans excited, it has the Yankees roster equally anticipating their newest additions. While addressing the media about the trades, Yankee star Aaron Judge couldn't help but show his excitement.

"He's just a dominant starter." Aaron Judge was focused on tonight's game when the news of today's trades went down, but he's excited to know Frankie Montas is going to be in pinstripes.

Judge complimented Montas' mechanics, saying he has "some ridiculous stuff in his pitching arsenal.

Frankie Montas instantly upgrades the Yankee rotation

Since landing Montas, the New York pitching rotation has been strengthened for a potentially deep playoff run. The 29-year-old starter will be looking to step in for the injured Luis Severino, who just hit the 60-day IL. In 19 games this season with the lowly Oakland Athletics, Montas has compiled a 4-9 record with a 3.18 ERA and 109 strikeouts.

The Yankees also landed relief pitcher Lou Trivino in the deal. Trivino has struggled this season in Oakland, racking up 10 saves while amassing a career- worst 6.49 ERA. If the Yankees can help him find his form, he could prove to be an disappointing deadline addition.

Oakland continues their roster rebuild

The Athletics were able to acquire four prospects in the exchange, with Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears being the main prizes for Oakland. While Sears might step directly into the pitching rotation, Waldichuk may have to wait a little longer.

In 11 games this season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Waldichuk has posted a 2-3 record with a 3.59 ERA. The 24-year-old pitcher's 3.04 strikeout-to-walk ratio might present him with an opportunity with the rebuilding Athletics soon enough.

According to Fangraphs, Waldichuk has now been named the #1 prospect for Oakland and #35 in all of baseball. If he reaches his potential, Oakland may have found their next pitching star.

