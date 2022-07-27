"Fraudulent baseball team" "Mets just bettah" - Fans rip into New York Yankees for losing first game of the Subway Series to New York Mets

The New York Mets took game one of the Subway Series over the New York Yankees. Needless to say, fans did not go easy on the defeated Yankees. These games are always special in the city of New York, but they have added value this season. The Yankees have the best record in the MLB. The Mets are also one of the top teams in the National League.

Despite a home run from Aaron Judge, the Yankees were only able to put up three runs, falling short of the Mets' six. The rematch will be played tomorrow, but the victorious fanbase is enjoying the win tonight.

di @runwildkian @Yankees we run new york in 2022 fyi @Yankees we run new york in 2022 fyi https://t.co/mav0SHZFlG

Sometimes it is more fun to commemorate a win by roasting the losing team. New York Mets fans have spent many years being on the losing end of this rivalry, so all their fans took a shot at the New York Yankees.

New York Yankees fans had their own grievances with their team, and they aired them out like it was festivus.

The Yankees and Mets have had many battles over the years. Both have given fanbases plenty of reason to cheer against the other. The Mets may have come out on top in this game, but their fortunes could change in the next matchup.

Can the New York Mets sweep the New York Yankees in the Subway Series?

Aaron Judge taking the field against the New York Mets

The Mets will be starting superstar pitcher Max Scherzer in the second of this two-game series. Scherzer is a Cy Young award candidate this year and is capable of shutting down even the best batters.

That is exactly what he will have to do in this game to secure a win. With offensive juggernauts like Aaron Judge, Josh Donaldson, and Anthony Rizzo playing for the Yankees, they are always capable of running up the score. Defense will be key in this next game.

Of course, the Mets are no slouches offensively either. With sluggers like Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, they can score in bunches. The game is also vitally important for the Mets, as they are only 0.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. If they hope to hold the division crown, they will have to win every game that they can.

Matchups between the New York Yankees and New York Mets have always had a different energy. Each fanabase just wants those wins so much more than the other, as we can see based on these fan reactions.

