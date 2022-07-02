"Freddie does the chop at his house just to feel something" "I see 2 people that wish they were Yankees" - MLB Twitter in splits after clip of Matt Olson striking Freddie Freeman with the chop resurfaces

Recently, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Freddie Freeman and what happened to him this past offseason. Freeman, a longtime Atlanta Braves first baseman, ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers this past offseason. This shook up the entire MLB, as no one thought Freeman would ever leave Atlanta.

During a postgame conference after Freeman returned to Altanta to play the Braves, he was seen breaking down and crying to the media. He said that he always wanted to remain a Brave, and he wishes that things had been different this past offseason. However, new information came out regarding just how everything went down for Freeman last winter.

The main reason that Freddie Freeman left Atlanta to go to the Dodgers was because Atlanta did not offer him the amount of money he was looking for.

It just came out that the Braves gave Freeman another offer; however, Freeman's agent did not tell him about. Freeman was angry about this and decided to fire his agent who did this to him.

Since this information got released, many have been speculating about what Freddie Freeman would have done if he had known about the offer. Since Freeman went to Los Angeles, the Braves have acquired Matt Olson as his replacement.

During the series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, Matt Olson hit a single, then did the famous Braves "chop." When Olson did the chop, he actually hit Freeman at first base.

This is pretty ironic considering what just happened with Freeman and his agents. It is almost symbolic of what has happened these past few months between Freeman and the Atlanta Braves.

As soon as this video resurfaced, it immediately went viral on MLB Twitter. This is what baseball fans had to say about this clip.

MLB fans react to Matt Olson hitting Freddie Freeman with the 'chop'

It is no surprise that Freeman wanted to stay in Atlanta this past offseason. That is what makes this exchange between him and Matt Olson so awkward to see.

After seeing what Freeman had to say about the Braves in his postseason interview, it seems like he wishes he was still Brave.

This fan believes that Freddie Freeman deserves what happened in this exchange.

What happened with Freddie Freeman this past offseason was unfortunate. It is likely that Freeman would be in Atlanta threads now if he knew about the second contract offer. Although Freeman is locked up in Los Angeles for a while, it sparks the question if he will ever return to the Braves.

