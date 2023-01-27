Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman: The complete relationship timeline

If there was any doubt that Freddie Freeman was anything less than an MLB superstar, he put them to rest this season. His inaugural season with the Los Angeles Dodgers was one for the ages.

Freeman turned heads last season, deciding not to re-sign with the Atlanta Braves, his team of a decade. He cited fundamental disagreements with Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos as a contributing factor to his departure from the team.

Freddie Freeman instead chose to sign a 6-year deal worth $162 million with the Dodgers. In his first at-bat against his former team at Dodgers Stadium in April, Freeman hit his first home run in a Dodgers uniform.

That’s awesome. Freddie Freeman hit a HR while a pregame interview of him saying he hoped to “hit a home run” for his wife on Mother’s Day was playing side-by-side. That’s awesome. https://t.co/INtfZ4c1P4

Freeman is married to Chelsea Goff. The two first met in Freeman's second season with the Atlanta Braves. He is originally from Florida, but the two met while both lived and worked in the Atlanta area.

They got married on November 22nd, 2014, at the St. Regis Bal Harbor in Miami, and honeymooned in Australia.

In 2016, Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea welcomed their first son into the world. Charlie Freeman was born on September 16th, 2016, in Atlanta. Following their first child, Chelsea and Freddie struggled to have another. Eventually, Chelsea gave birth to another son, Boston, and another, Maximus, through surrogacy.

Chelsea was a model throughout college, but no longer works in the industry. Now a real estate agent by profession, she represented the Atlanta firm Keller Real Estate before she and Freddie made the move to Los Angeles when he signed with the Dodgers in early 2022.

Following Freddie's 2021 World Series victory against the Houston Astros, Chelsea and their sons were seen embracing their proud father on the field.

All eyes will be on Freddie Freeman in 2023

The Dodgers underwhelmed in 2022, but Freeman had one of the best seasons ever. The MLB leader in runs, hits, and OBP, Freeman finished fourth in MVP voting, and showed why the Dodgers' multi-year investment in him will likely pay off soon.

In a loaded NL West, Freeman will have his work cut out for him next season.

