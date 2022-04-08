"Lots of clashes" - Ronald Acuna Jr. reveals his conflict with Freddie Freeman, reveals it started his rookie year

A flair of controversy that has surrounded Freddie Freeman within the Braves organization since Freeman signed with the Dodgers this past off-season.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., a 24-year old speed sensation, was giving an interview to a Dominican sports journalist when he was asked about his relationship with Freddie Freeman.

The interviewer asked Acuna what, if anything, he would miss about Freddie Freeman.

"Me? Nothing," Acuna responded curtly.

Acuna minced no words and was brutally honest regarding his relationship with the former Atlanta Braves first baseman.

The direct quote attributed to Acuna Jr. is as follows:

"You come with your swagger from the minor leagues. You do your eyeblack . . . your sunglasses, your hat a little crooked. A lot of people look at it as wrong and I don’t look at it as wrong because it’s part of the game." - Ronald Acuna Jr., per Los Angeles Times

He went on to add,

"A lot of veterans [picked on me] when I was a rookie, and they called me into the office themselves and told me, 'No, you can't use that.' And they took [the eye black] off me with a towel like that. And I said, 'OK, that's fine.'"

Acuna Jr. entered the MLB as a 21-year-old in 2018 when Freeman was in his seventh season with the club. By then, Freddie Freeman already had multiple All-Star designations and came second place in Rookie of the Year voting in 2011, losing to star-closer and teammate Craig Kimbrel.

The rift comes on the heels of a very public impasse between Freeman and Atlanta Braves manager Alex Anthopoulos.

Freeman criticized the Braves front office and Anthopoulos directly, saying there was no communication between himself and the management team of the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr

Some speculate this is what caused Freeman to reject a qualifying offer from the Braves and instead sign with the LA Dodgers, making $26 million a year.

As for Acuna Jr., who has 77 stolen bases in his four seasons with the Braves, this might be the right opportunity for him to put aside clubhouse politics and focus on his budding, very promising baseball career.

