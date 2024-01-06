Freddie Freeman's sleek $300,000 silver Aston Martin epitomizes Dodgers star's love for speed and elegance

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman continues to be the benchmark at first base after he earned his way into the All-Star and All-MLB first teams in 2023. Off the field, he possesses a sleek silver Aston Martin, highlighting his love for speed and elegance.

According to Baseball Plus, Freddie's Aston Martin is worth $300,000, which compliments his luxurious life and sports car fantasies. Moreover, the first baseman boasts a staggering net worth of $83 million, which he amassed through player salaries, endorsement deals and real estate investments.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Baseball Plus released a video on Freddie Freeman's lifestyle, which is worth checking out.

The video mentioned that Freeman donated half a million dollars to his high school baseball team, highlighting his philanthropic activities.

Freddie Freeman's Hall of Fame-worthy baseball career

While it's not certain that Freddie will be inducted into the Hall of Fame once he retires, his current accolades already speak volumes about his place among baseball greats.

The Atlanta Braves selected Freeman in the second round of the 2007 MLB Draft. Even though he had signed a letter of intent with the Cal State Fullerton Titans, he preferred to play in the big leagues and forged his college scholarship.

Freeman was called up to the Braves as part of the team's September call-ups on Sept. 1, 2010, and made his MLB debut that same day. However, he could not cement his place on the team's playoff roster, after batting only .167 in 20 games.

He began the 2011 season as the starting first baseman for the Braves.

His best season came in 2020, when he won the NL MVP award. Freeman concluded the 60-game regular season with a .341/.463/.640 batting line, 13 home runs and 53 RBIs. He led the majors in doubles and runs scored with 23.

Apart from the MVP honors, he also won Baseball Digest MLB Player of the Year, Baseball America Player of the Year, MLBPA Player's Choice Player of the Year and MLBPA Player's Choice NL Outstanding Player.

The seven-time All-Star also won a World Series with the Braves in 2021 and has won one Gold Glove and three Silver Slugger awards.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.