Chelsea and Freddie Freeman are proud parents. Chelsea recently claimed that their six-year-old son dominates youth baseball contests.

According to Chelsea, little Charlie plays with seven-year-olds and can keep up with the bigger children.

Since he was old enough to handle a mitt, Charlie Freeman has been striving to follow in his father's footsteps. The child is already ballin' like Pops in genuine games, according to Chelsea Freeman, who was in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The Dodgers slugger, playing in his 14th MLB campaign, loves life on the diamond. In addition to being a great baseball player, Freeman acts as a father by encouraging and directing his kid, who wants to play the game.

Chelsea said, "We put him up a year. So he's playing really well."

Both a pitcher and a first baseman, Charlie expressed his desire to one day play for the Dodgers like his father. Charlie has been busy with a bat since he was two years old. Freddie and Chelsea's two 2-year-old boys are also interested in baseball, and, get this, according to Chelsea, they are lefties like their father.

Freddie Freeman buys a mansion

The former first baseman for the Atlanta Braves formerly resided in Orange County. However, it took a while to get there and to Dodger Stadium. Freeman would have to travel for 90 minutes to get to the stadium. Hence, he purchased a $7,825,000 property in Los Angeles within a 20-minute drive from the stadium.

Freddie Freeman's new mansion

The 2022-built, 6,289-square-foot home features four bedrooms, five built-in baths, a courtyard, a fully furnished guest house, a sauna, and an upper garden. It also contains a fully equipped guest house. Rob Diaz, Mark Alexander, and Anastasia Ratia designed the home. Freddie Freeman owned a lavish Roswell house in North Fulton before relocating to his L.A. estate, which he sold in 2016.

