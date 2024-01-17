Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea radiates excitement as USWNT star Mallory Pugh Swanson inks historic $2,000,000 NWSL deal

Mallory Pugh Swanson has singed a historic deal. Her $2 million contract with National Women's Soccer League team Chicago Red Stars is the most lucrative in the league's history. One of America's top soccer players is being rewarded as such.

ESPNW posted the breaking news to Instagram, sharing the success of Swanson. They captioned the post:

"Breaking: The Chicago Red Stars have re-signed Mallory Swanson to a historic long-term contract, making it the most lucrative agreement in NWSL history, the team announced."

Chelsea Freeman, the wife of Freddie Freeman, shared that post to her Instagram story and added a few fire emojis to accentuate how impressed she was with Swanson's success.

Chelsea Freeman shared her excitement over Mallory Pugh Swanson's deal

The two share a connection to the Atlanta Braves, though neither of their MLB husbands are on that team anymore. They've gone their separate ways, but clearly these two ladies share a strong relationship and want to see each other do well.

Chelsea Freeman and Mallory Pugh Swanson share history

Chelsea Freeman is married to Freddie Freeman, current Los Angeles Dodgers superstar. The first baseman joined the team a couple of years ago, but he was with the Braves beforehand.

It was there that he was united with Mallory Pugh Swanson's husband, Dansby Swanson. He was the shortstop, routinely throwing the ball over to Freeman in Atlanta.

Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson

Swanson married his wife and then joined the Cubs, but the two have a connection that also links their spouses. Their time spent in Atlanta, which culminated in a World Series victory, ended in 2021 when Freeman left. Swanson left the following winter.

Nevertheless, they're an iconic part of the modern Braves and they have forged relationships that stand the distance they now have, and that evidently includes their wives as well.

