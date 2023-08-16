Gordon Ramsay came to the Dodger Stadium show ahead of the Masterchef Dodgers Stadium Field Challenge in Season 13, Episode 10. In this episode, the cooks were assigned to take them to the venerable Dodger Stadium.

The cooks divided into two teams and assembled a lunch for more than 100 children. The stakes were high. An unusual twist developed as the teams prepared for the assignment.

The chef who has immunity has a significant advantage because that person can pick a player from each squad to switch teams. The competition becomes more complicated as alliances and plans change due to this unanticipated turn of events.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Freddie Freeman's wife posted a picture with Gordon Ramsay on Instagram, with the caption:

"MasterChef took over @dodgers stadium! Tune in tomorrow 8/7c on Fox."

Fans excitedly anticipate the MasterChef cookoff challenge as Freddie Freeman's wife teased Gordon Ramsay's upcoming performance at Dodger Stadium.

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman's relationship history

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Goff are married. The two initially crossed paths in Freeman's second year with the Atlanta Braves. He is from Florida, but they met while living and working in the Atlanta region. They exchanged vows at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami on Nov. 22, 2014, and spent their honeymoon there.

The Freemans had their first child, a son, on Sept. 16, 2016: Charlie Freeman. Chelsea and Freddie struggled to conceive after their first child. Through surrogacy, Chelsea gave birth to two more sons: Boston and Maximus.

Chelsea worked as a model all through college, but she is no longer active in the field. She is now a real estate agent and worked for Keller Real Estate in Atlanta before moving to Los Angeles with Freddie in early 2022 after he signed with the Dodgers.