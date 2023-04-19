Freddie Freeman has decided to change his walk-up song for the upcoming season.

Revealing his new walk-up song, he expressed how his son, Charlie, helped him pick it.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freeman disclosed the song to reporters. His new walk-up song is “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny. It was a top-10 hit for Bad Bunny in 13 countries off his 2022 album Un Verano Sin Ti.

This year, “Tití Me Preguntó” seems to be Charlie’s favorite tune to dance to, and hence he decided to choose it for his dad.

Vincent Samperio @VinceSamperio Freddie Freeman says Charlie chose "Titi Me Pregunto" as this year’s walk up song.



Charlie has no clue about the lyrics of the song, he just enjoys the tune. When the six-time MLB All-Star shared the lyrics of the song with his wife, she wasn't too excited.

Their son might not understand the lyrics of the song, but they do. This in turn made the player swear that he would only use the clean version of the song as his walk-up song.

“There’s a clean version, so I think I can pull it off. I showed my wife the lyrics, though, and she wasn’t too thrilled.

“I looked up the English version of the lyrics, and I was like ‘Uh, I don’t know if I can really do that. But he doesn’t know what the words mean,” said Freeman.

Freddie Freeman chooses a Bad Bunny walk-up song for the second time since 2021

Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a two run home run to score Mookie Betts against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on April 17, 2023 (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Freddie Freeman always lets his son Charlie pick up his walk-up tune and Charlie has an affinity towards Latin music.

Freddie's last season with the Braves (2021) was marked by the song "Ni Bien Ni Mal" by Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny. In 2022, he chose "Baila Conmigo" by Colombian DJ Dayvi.

For his part, Freeman is looking forward to taking his new walk-up song to his second straight top-five MVP finish in year two with the Dodgers.

