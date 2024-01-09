Freddie Freeman and wife Chelsea make a memorable frame with actor and singer Kevin Costner at Golden Globes 2024

First baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea attended the 81st edition of the Golden Globes 2024, held in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The Dodgers star's wife shared a series of photos from the event and uploaded them to her Instagram stories.

Among those photos was one where the couple clicked with actor and singer Kevin Costner at the Golden Globes Event.

Kevin Costner with Freddie Freeman and his wife. Credit Chelsea Freeman's Instagram story

Costner has received various accolades, including two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Apart from acting and singing, he has also tried his hands at direction and production. Costner directed and acted in Dances with Wolves (1990), for which he received two Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director. He went on to star in and co-produce Waterworld (1995), as well as direct The Postman (1997) and Open Range (2003).

Freddie Freeman's Dodgers splurged big and smartly this offseason

After getting swept by divisional rivals, the Arizona Diamondbacks, in the NLDS round, the Dodgers have spent big, acquiring top free agents from the market, leaving everyone stunned.

They signed two-way phenom and reigning AL MVP, Shohei Ohtani, to a 10-year, $700 million deal. Moreover, they were also able to get a deferral with Ohtani's contract, as 97% of the contract value will be paid once his decade-long tenure comes to an end. This way, the Dodgers could remain competitive in terms of payroll and onboard other superstars.

Moreover, Ohtani's signing paved the way for another Japanese star pitcher. Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed a 12-year, $325 million deal with the Dodgers that included a $50 million signing bonus. To bolster their starting rotation, they acquired Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Recently, they signed another All-Star in Teoscar Hernandez to a one-year, $23.5 million deal. Moreover, according to ESPN, $8.5 million of the contract value is deferred and will be paid out from 2030–39.

This way, Freddie Freeman has some All-Star colleagues, and anything short of a World Series victory next season will be a disappointment for this team.

