Friends to foes to friends again: A look back at the roller-coaster journey of two Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez

Former New York Yankees stars Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez went from being best friends to falling out. Jeter and A-Rod have had many ups and downs and have shared bittersweet moments.

Here’s a look at their journey through the years.

1993: When Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez first met

Jeter and Rodriguez first met at a baseball game between college teams at the University of Miami when A-Rod was a senior in high school. Rodriguez reportedly found Jeter fascinating.

1997: Jeter and Rodriguez on the Sports Illustrated cover in a shirtless photo

Rodriguez was a shortstop like Jeter before he signed with the New York Yankees in 2004. The two were on the Sports Illustrated cover in February 1997 which featured Alex Gonzalez, Edgar Renteria, Rey Ordonez, Derek Jeter, and Alex Rodriguez all shirtless.

Jeter recently appeared on ESPN’s “Kay-Rod” broadcast, also featuring A-Rod and wasn’t amused when his 1997 shirtless picture flashed on the screen.

“No, please, man, no. This will be my last visit here,” Jeter joked.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia they really did that to derek jeter they really did that to derek jeter 😭 https://t.co/2achE9FSQ8

Jeter and Rodriguez also discussed their past tales on the broadcast episode.

1998: Jeter and Rodriguez became best friends

Jeter and A-Rod became very close friends. According to the 2011 book "The Captain," which was devoted to Jeter, players on both the Yankees and Mariners would tease them about their close connection.

2001: Jeter’s infamous fued with Rodriguez

The duo had a good relationship, but unfortunately, A-Rod’s comments about Jeter in a 2001 Esquire article appeared to place more emphasis on Jeter's performance as a member of a strong team than on his distinctive qualities.

“He’s reserved, quiet. Jeter’s been blessed with great talent around him. So he’s never had to lead.” – Alex Rodriguez

It didn't go well with Jeter.

2001: Derek Jeter swiped Alex Rodriguez’s crush

Rodriguez met singer Joy Enriquez at a game in Puerto Rico and introduced her to Jeter.

According to one of Enriquez’s friends, she reportedly fell for Jeter and couldn’t keep her eyes off him, states The Post.

“Joy wasn’t exactly sure of Alex’s intentions, but she and Derek just couldn’t keep their eyes off each other.”

Enriquez never admitted romantic feelings for Rodriguez. Jeter and Enriquez were often spotted together publicly during the 2001 All-Star Game.

2004: Alex Rodriguez joined the Yankees

Jeter and A-Rod finally became teammates when Rodriguez joined the Yankees in 2004.

Jeter was already a shortstop for the Yankees at the time.

2009: Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez won World Series together

The two were in a terrific spot for the entire season following the PED controversy. The Yankees defeated Minnesota in the American League Division Series; they then won the World Series.

2014: Derek Jeter supported Alex Rodriguez after the PED scandal

When Rodriguez was found to be using steroids, Jeter publicly defended his friend.

"You have to give him the benefit of the doubt. My first thought is to let him respond. Allow him to respond before you pass judgement out of respect.” – Derek Jeter

Rodriguez admitted to using drugs and was banned for the entire MLB season in 2014.

2014 to 2020: Jeter and Rodriguez retire

Jeter announced his retirement from the game in 2014, and Rodriguez retired after two years. In January 2020, Jeter was inducted into the Hall of Fame and Rodriguez praised his former teammate in a Twitter post.

Alex Rodriguez @AROD To The Captain Derek Jeter - congratulations on taking your rightful place in the Baseball Hall of Fame where you will be, for eternity, as one of history’s greatest players, at any position, in any era. To The Captain Derek Jeter - congratulations on taking your rightful place in the Baseball Hall of Fame where you will be, for eternity, as one of history’s greatest players, at any position, in any era. https://t.co/nRJaeT8Vmm

Jeter recently appeared on a show with A-Rod.

2022: Derek Jeter was a guest on Alex Rodriguez’s broadcast show

Jeter recently appeared on ESPN's Kay-Rod Cast with Rodriguez. They both spilled the beans and had banter over past tales.

On "Kay-Rod Cast," Derek also revealed that he met up with Alex a month prior, and the two had a great conversation.

The Independent @Independent Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez recently met and rekindled friendship over ‘cocktails’ independent.co.uk/life-style/der… Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez recently met and rekindled friendship over ‘cocktails’ independent.co.uk/life-style/der…

MLB fans want to hear more of these stories and want to see Derek and Rodriguez become as close as they were in the late 1990s.

