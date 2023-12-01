From award-winning salsas to family horse racing: The diverse business portfolio of Astros superstar Alex Bregman

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has a range of shots while at the batting plate. Likewise, the Astros star has a diverse business portfolio ranging from salsas to family horse racing.

As per OSDB Sports, he is the founder of Breggy Bomb Salsa, has a production company named PHW Productions. He also has a YouTube show named Salsa Fuego, and founded his own horse racing company.

Among these ventures, Alex Bregman's salsa business stands out the most for his popularity. Bregman entered the salsa market locally in 2021 as Breggy Bomb Foods and has been nothing short of a home run. In Houston, his salsa is sold at select H-E-B and Kroger stores (about $4.60 for a 16-ounce jar), per Houston Chronicle.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The original Breggy Bomb Not-as-Hot Salsa (tequila and lime-flavored) and Breggy Bomb Hot Salsa lines have extended to include barbecue sauces (Original BBQ, Swamp Sauce BBQ, and Spicy Swamp Sauce BBQ), spice rubs, gift sets, and apparel, all of which are available on the company website breggybomb.com.

As per the company's website, the original salsa was created in partnership with New Mexico's premiere salsa brand, "Sadie's Salsa." Bregman, who was born and raised in Albuquerque, was a loyal customer of Sadie's restaurant in his hometown.

Alex Bregman's time with the Houston Astros

Ever since Houston selected Bregman as the third overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, the association has brought a lot of value to both parties. He made his debut on July 25, 2016, and since then, there has been no looking back.

He has earned two All-Star selections (2018, 2019), won two World Series (2017, 2022), made the All-MLB Second team, and won the Silver Slugger Award in 2019.

On the personal front, in January 2020, Alex Bregman proposed to Reagan Howard, and later in December, they exchanged vows in a private ceremony. The couple welcomed their son, Knox Samuel Bregman, on August 1, 2022.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.