From best to worst: Ranking MLB's biggest free agent and trade moves in 2025 ft. Juan Soto, Alex Bregman

The MLB offseason has been full of big moves. From blockbuster trades to impact signings, several players have moved around. The league is not in the same shape it was a year ago at this time.

There was no Shohei Ohtani signing, but there was an even bigger contract handed out and several other huge deals. Here's how the biggest ones stack up against each other.

MLB's worst moves

3) Ha-Seong Kim to the Rays

Ha-Seong Kim joined the Rays (Imagn)

The Tampa Bay Rays didn't make the playoffs last year, and they don't appear poised to turn it around immediately. They should be focusing on the future, but instead, they signed a utility infielder (a good one, but nevertheless a utility player) to an expensive two-year deal. Maybe they flip him for prospects, but it was either a waste of time or a useless addition.

2) Gleyber Torres to the Tigers

Gleyber Torres went to the Tigers (Imagn)

There's really no bad one-year deal, but signing Gleyber Torres wasn't the best idea for the Detroit Tigers. He's been on a downward trajectory when not hitting in front of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, and he's not a good defender. He's also not a good baserunner and can be very lazy at times. The Tigers didn't need him, even at a risk-free one-year cost.

1) Jorge Soler to the Angels

Jorge Soler was traded to the Angels (Imagn)

Jorge Soler was a bit overpaid and did not have a good season last year. The Los Angeles Angels are clearly desperate for talent, but Soler is probably not moving the needle, and they gave up valuable pieces from their depleted roster to get him. They should be rebuilding, not making trades for players to try and improve right now.

MLB's best moves

3) Alex Bregman to the Red Sox

Alex Bregman signed with the Red Sox (Imagn)

Signing Alex Bregman is a huge win for the Boston Red Sox. He's a great hitter who will likely benefit from the Green Monster in left field much like he benefited from the Crawford Boxes. Positionally, the fit is difficult to imagine, but he makes their offense better and it's only a three-year deal, which is a big win for the front office.

2) Blake Snell to the Dodgers

Blake Snell joined the Dodgers (Imagn)

The Dodgers, when fully healthy, would've had a great rotation in 2025. They would later add on Roki Sasaki, but even the rotation that just had Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto was incredibly deep. Then they added a two-time Cy Young winner in Blake Snell who dominated last year in the second half.

1) Juan Soto to the Mets

Juan Soto joined the Mets (Imagn)

Juan Soto was the biggest free agent this offseason, and his signing is the biggest move. It likely would've been anyway, but it's a huge win for the New York Mets to outbid the Yankees for a star player. They're not little brother anymore, and they now have one of the deepest lineups in baseball with Soto, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso.

