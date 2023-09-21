From born without a right hand to MLB greatness: The inspiring story of motivational speaker Jim Abbott

Jim Abbott is perhaps the most inspiring baseball player of all time. The pitcher was born without a right hand, which forced him to become left handed. That would normally prohibit most players from being a professional in any sport, but it didn't stop Abbott.

Throwing a no-hitter is unbelievably difficult in the MLB. That has only happened 322 times in the entirety of MLB history, which dates back more than a century. It's hard enough to do, but it's even harder with one hand. That's exactly what Abbott did for the New York Yankees in 1993, though.

When he pitched, Abbott would throw the ball and then switch his glove onto his left hand in case he needed to field the ball. That kind of pressure is hard to deal with, but the former Los Angeles Angels standout did it well.

He amassed a career bWAR of 19.6 and had a career ERA of 4.25, so he was a pretty decent pitcher for his 10-year MLB career. He then transitioned into being a motivational speaker.

Jim Abbott, one of MLB's most inspiring figures

According to Executive Speakers, Jim Abbot is one of the best motivational speakers out there. His disability would have prevented most people from even pursuing an athletic career, let alone from being successful:

"Abbott knows that to continue to move towards our goals we must be willing to adapt, to change, and to mold ourselves in order to meet the obstacles in our own way. Using ADAPT as an acronym, Abbott strings together a powerful set of words that provide five incredible strategies to help audiences reach their fullest potential."

The acronym is this:

A - Adjustability

D - Determination

A - Accountability

P - Perseverance

T - Trust

As a sophomore for Michigan in 1987, Jim Abbott was named the best amateur athlete and the top amateur baseball player in the nation. He also became the first U.S. pitcher to beat the Cuban national team in Cuba in 25 years.

Jim Abbott for the Yankees (Image via WBUR)

Not only is he inspiring for being able to overcome the odds and even play at any level, but he had quite a lot of success. He had more success than most players who aren't missing a hand will ever have. That's quite inspiring.