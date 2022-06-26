From Jay-Z to Kanye West: 5 best MLB shoutouts by rappers

How cool is it to get mentioned in a rap song? And how much cooler is to be mentioned by rap stars such as Jay-Z? Yes, our MLB players have gotten recognition from some of the biggest rappers. This definitely signifies that they’ve become significant pop culture icons, as well as talented baseball players.

A few rappers, including Kanye West and Jay-Z, have made themselves out to be especially ardent MLB fans, eager to give shout outs to baseball players. Let’s look at the list of the five best MLB shoutouts by rappers.

Barry Bonds - Kanye West

Barry Bonds, a former American baseball player in Major League Baseball, has a song actually named after him.

Thanks to Kanye West and Lil Wayne, Barry Bonds is one of the few MLB players to have a song actually named after him. The song was yet another hit from West’s Grammy Award-winning album “Graduation” (2007).

Barry Bonds also shared a picture on his Twitter account, featuring rapper Kanye West and star Kim Kardashian.

Game time Yes Yes Yes @BondsPat

Kenny Lofton - J. Cole

Though lesser known than Kanye's “Barry Bonds”, J. Cole building an entire song around Lofton is one of the best baseball-rap intersections.

Fo Onassis - New York Yankees

Rapper Fo Onassis hails from New Jersey and is a die-hard Yankees fan. You be the judge as to whether it truly is the official New York Yankees anthem or not.

KnowMads - Alex Rodriguez

Since the KnowMads are from the Seattle region, it seems natural that they would mention former MLB player Alex Rodriguez. In the beginning of his career, he had been their company's pride and pleasure.

If you're looking for it, the reference does appear at the end of the song. Skip ahead to 3:15.

JAY-Z - Tony La Russa

Tony La Russa would be near the top of the list of MLB players least likely to appear in a rap song. We are constantly on edge, thanks to Jay-Z.

The New York street hymn "Empire State of Mind" by Jay-Z serenaded MLB supporters.

The song wasn't specifically about baseball, but New Yorkers, nevertheless, used it as their unofficial hymn for yet another championship campaign.

2022 NBA Finals - Game One

A critical and commercial success, "Empire State of Mind" was included in multiple critics' top 10 list of the best songs of 2009, including "Rolling Stone" magazine and "The New York Times".

It was also nominated for three Grammy Awards, winning Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far