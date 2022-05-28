From Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to Halle Berry and David Justice: Worst breakups between MLB players and their celebrity partners

The high-profile relationships between MLB superstars and Hollywood A-listers has always sparked baseball fans' curiosity. Except for a few, most of these high profile relationships have been short-lived, ending either in divorce or a split. The following is a list of the worst breakups in MLB history involving MLB players and their celebrity partners.

Jennifer Lopez and former MLB star Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez with Jennifer Lopez

The much-talked-about split between A-Rod and J.Lo tops the list. From going on vacations and working out together to co-parenting their children, Alex and Jennifer made headlines together and became a power couple. However, after four years of dating, Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez called off their relationship in the first half of 2021, leaving fans in shock.

"After Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirmed their official split this morning, @missamychan gives advice to anyone navigating a divorce or breakup during the pandemic." - @The Morning Show

Worst of all, Alex and Jennifer decided to break up after their engagement.

Halle Berry and former David Justice

Halle Berry with David Justice during their marriage.

David Justice, a former Major League Baseball player, and Halle Berry, an American actress, dated for six months before marrying in January 1993. In 1997, three years into their marriage, the couple decided to divorce. Berry later confessed on the "Oprah Winfrey Show" that she considered taking her own life when the couple split up.

Post-breakup, when Berry said a past partner used to abuse her, people assumed Justice to be the culprit, creating long-term damage to Justice's public image.

In 2015, 18 years later, Justice said, “I will never be able to quantify it, but I guarantee that I have lost a lot of endorsement deals behind this cloud over my head, no question."

"Famous baseball couples - David Justice and Halle Berry."- @Jarv

Justice claims Berry's insinuation so damaged his reputation that it has cost him considerable losses in endorsements and other opportunities.

Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe

MLB star Joe DiMaggio with Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe and MLB veteran Joe DiMaggio tied the knot in 1954, only to divorce after nine months. Before getting married, the pair dated for two years. What could have caused their split?

Monroe once said, "The Seven Year Itch scene and the resulting iconic publicity shot exposing my legs and thighs, even my crotch—that was the last straw in the marriage to DiMaggio."

Daniel Brami @Daniel_Red_Eire Marilyn Monroe and her ex-husband Joe di Maggio, 1961 Marilyn Monroe and her ex-husband Joe di Maggio, 1961 https://t.co/vhRSnyBSfF

"Marilyn Monroe and her ex-husband Joe di Maggio, 1961." - @Daniel Brami

DiMaggio's jealousy, possessiveness, and overcontrolling behavior led Monroe to file for a divorce.

Derek Jeter and Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey with Derek Jeter

The "Vision of Love" singer Mariah Carey and former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter started dating in 1997, which gave Carey the courage to divorce her abusive husband, Tommy Mottola, an American music executive.

Talking about her toxic marriage, Carey commented, "You might want to picture a child bride. There was a conscious effort to keep me as this all-American, whatever that means, girl. It was very controlled. There was no freedom for me as a human being. It was almost like being a prisoner."

Mariah Carey and Derek Jeter had a short-lived romance that ended in 1998.

Mariah Carey said, "We met and I’ve written songs about it, and honestly, I don’t think it was like: 'Oh my gosh, he was the love of my life. I mean, it’s not like it was some intensely deep, intellectually stimulating — again, it was a great moment, and it happened in a divine way because it helped me get past living there, in Sing Sing, under those rules and regulations."

Timeless Sports @timelesssports_ (1998) Happy birthday to Mariah Carey! Here's a throwback of her and Derek Jeter 20 years ago. (1998) Happy birthday to Mariah Carey! Here's a throwback of her and Derek Jeter 20 years ago. https://t.co/upPFH5q65Q

"Here's a throwback of her and Derek Jeter 20 years ago." - @ Mariah Carey

Can you think of any other ill-fated MLB-Hollywood pair?

