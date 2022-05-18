From MLB outcast to rookie phenom: How Joe Ryan defied all baseball odds

Joe Ryan was nothing but an afterthought in the 2018 MLB draft when the Tampa Bays Rays selected him in the seventh round (210th overall). Fast forward four years and he represents the cornerstone of a rejuvenated Twins team that currently leads the AL Central. Joe Ryan's surprise season might as well be on the cover of Minnesota's 2022 MLB story because his start is as surprising as the team he plays on. There's also good reason to suggest he's the real deal. Here are the key elements that helped Joe Ryan defy all odds while on his way to becoming a Rookie of the Year candidate.

Low release point

Minnesota Twins v Baltimore Orioles

Joe Ryan's release point is about as close as you can get to a side-arm delivery without being considered a side-arm pitcher. His low release point gives him that natural deception that magnifies the effectiveness of all his pitches. For an MLB hitter, angle is everything when it comes to a pitcher's release point. That's how hitters pick the ball out of the pitcher's hand. Ryan's, somewhat, unorthodox side-swiping low quarter release makes it that much more difficult for hitters to locate the ball off his fingertips.

Rising fast ball

Minnesota Twins v Kansas City Royals

The combination of his release point and unique rising fastball is a double-whammy for hitters. All of his deceptive elements come together in one powerful step toward home plate. He doesn't have the highest velocity fastball, topping out at around 92-93 on a good day. However, the natural rise is hard to compensate for in a hitter’s swing path. Here's a perfect example of his double-whammy release point and fastball rise giving hitters problems up in the zone.

parker hageman @HagemanParker joe ryan's fastball deserves the hype.



how does 90mph get that many swing and misses?



ryan releases at 5.05 ft, one of the lowest for non-side-armers.



his attack angle is -4.08 -- one of the highest in mlb -- giving it a "rise" effect.



low release point + ride = above barrel. joe ryan's fastball deserves the hype.how does 90mph get that many swing and misses?ryan releases at 5.05 ft, one of the lowest for non-side-armers.his attack angle is -4.08 -- one of the highest in mlb -- giving it a "rise" effect.low release point + ride = above barrel. https://t.co/zjzCTFNmhG

As shown, he's not afraid to throw his fastball up in the zone, even if it's out over the plate, because, even if you make contact, its rise is more apt to produce fly balls or pop-ups. Or like many in this video, they just break-down in mid-swing, forcing a half-hearted follow-through.

Mixing it up

Joe Ryan #74 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch

Being a predominantly fastball thrower in Triple-A, one of the main concerns for scouts was translating his minor league success at the MLB level. A minor league pitcher who leans on a 90-92mph fastball for more than 75 percent of his pitch count didn't seem like a recipe for success at the big league level. But adding a filthy slider to his fastball/changeup arsenal has helped him mix up his pitches.

Though he still throws at a high fastball rate, it has transitioned well in the majors thus far. In fact, he's gotten better and adapted well with each start stemming from last season to the current MLB campaign.

Student mentality

Most importantly, when it comes to success as a starter, Ryan is a self-proclaimed student and strategist of the game. By his own admission, he's always looking to gain the upper hand on his opponents by adjusting in-game tactics without altering his style.

"I like adding pitches and talking to teammates who have good stuff that I can pick their brains about what they are doing. That's fun for me."

This quote from Joe Ryan himself is the exact mentality that equates to consistent success.

Joe Ryan: MLB ace or one-hit wonder?

Ryan Jeffers #27 celebrates a strikeout by Joe Ryan #41 of the Minnesota Twins

Judging by his growth and trajectory rate, we assess Joe Ryan to be a bonified MLB ace in the making. After amassing 30 strikeouts through 26 innings to conclude his five starts in 2021, he's followed that up with 36 k's through 37 innings pitched while posting a 2.39 ERA. Ryan has not only succeeded, he has elevated his game at every level he's competed in. This has been made possible by his willingness to adjust. The mindset of always learning as a student of the game enables him to continually thrive in the big-leagues. This same mindset is what is going to allow him to anchor any rotation in the major leagues. It's hard to believe the Rays were so quick to give up on him in exchange for the likes of 41-yr old Nelson Cruz. Ouch.

Edited by Windy Goodloe