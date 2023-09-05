From MLB to World War II: Delving into the incredible life of Ted Williams, baseball's last .400 hitter

Ted Williams is one of the best baseball players of all time. The Hall of Famer was a two-time MVP, two-time Triple Crown winner, 19-time All-Star, six-time batting leader, and the most recent player to have a .400 batting average season. He was also a United States veteran that fought in World War II.

Ironically, he had tried to avoid any military service. He had requested a draft deferment in 1942 stating that he was his mother’s sole support and couldn't leave. Many other players played baseball instead of enlisting in 1942, but the press that Williams had a love/hate relationship with said he was unpatriotic and criticized the choice.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He eventually decided to enlist in the U.S. Navy and entered active duty in November of 1942. That was the same year he won the first Triple Crown of his illustrious career.

Ted Williams and the military

Ted Williams unfortunately missed the seasons from 1943–45 training and serving as a Navy flyer. However, the MLB Hall of Famer he saw no combat. He spent time with the military, but his life wasn't in danger as he wasn't on the front lines.

When he got back in 1946, he showed that he hadn't skipped a beat. The outfielder hit .342 in 1946 and in 1947 to win his second Triple Crown. That was not the end of his military time, though.

Ted Williams is a Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer

In 1952 he was once again drafted up for military service. For most of the 1952 and 1953 seasons, he served as a pilot during the Korean War. This time, he was an active combatant. That ended his time in the military, though, and he was able to return to baseball. He would continue to play until 1960.

Williams played for the Boston Red Sox for the entirety of his MLB career, which spanned 19 seasons. That means he was an All-Star every single time out. His career batting average was a sterling .344. He accumulated a terrific amount of fWAR at 129.8. He also knocked in 521 career home runs.