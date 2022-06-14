“Nice to meet you last night. Keep up the great work” - From one New York Yankees player to another, Derek Jeter sends Jose Trevino some love after the two meet for the first time

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter got acquainted with the team's current catcher, Jose Trevino, at the world premiere for the forthcoming docuseries "The Captain." The premiere was hosted by the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City and dozens of Yankees players and alumni came to congratulate Jeter on the series.

"The Captain" is a seven-part documentary series produced by ESPN Films. The documentary sheds some light on the life and legacy of Derek Jeter, both on and off the field. The docuseries will premiere on July 18 on ESPN, following the broadcasting giant's coverage of this season's Home Run Derby.

Randy Wilkins, the docuseries' director, said that "The Captain" is an attempt to “discover the man behind the iconic Yankees No. 2 jersey."

“I set out with this thesis statement that Derek is not just a great baseball player, but an American icon,” said Wilkins.

This statement will come as a surprise to some, considering Jeter's reserved nature during his major-league career. Despite playing in the world's biggest baseball market, New York City, Jeter always maintained an arm's-length type of distance from the media. He constantly resisted the pressure to bask in the spotlight, instead keeping his thoughts and feelings to himself.

That is, until now.

“During my career, I never had a chance to reflect on anything,” said Jeter.

But now, he's changed that attitude. Jeter believes that looking back is important, not only for his own sake, but for his friends' and family's.

“I wanted to capture [my career], so I can have it in the future and share it with my girls when they get older, because they probably wouldn't believe most of my career,” Jeter said.

At the premiere on Sunday night, Jeter met dozens of his fans. One of them was New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino.

New York Yankees past and present players Derek Jeter and Jose Trevino exchange some love over Twitter

New York Yankees catcherJose Trevino was thrilled to meet Derek Jeter

After a video of Trevino looking thrilled while meeeting Jeter went viral, the Yankees catcher quoted the video in a Tweet defending his fandom of the legend.

"You would be too if you met your childhood hero," said Trevino.

Trevino got a handshake from Jeter and was able to exchange some words, but it didn't end there. After he tweeted his reply to the video, Derek Jeter, a new Twitter user, replied to Trevino with some words of encouragement.

"Nice to meet you last night. Keep up the great work," said Jeter.

It was a heartfelt moment between two players beloved by the New York Yankees fanbase.

