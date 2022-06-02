"Just out here dodging Vecna like Stranger Things" - New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino avoids tag at home plate with an incredible slide

The New York Yankees defeated the Los Angeles Angels by a score of 9-1 this past Tuesday night as they improved to 34-15 on the season, which is the best record in the American League. Catcher Jose Trevino had a great day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

"JOSE TREVINO HOME RUN" - @ Talkin' Yanks

Trevino also made a great slide at home plate to avoid being tagged out. What a play!

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Is there anything Jose Trevino can't do?! Is there anything Jose Trevino can't do?! https://t.co/8f65Ppizs3

"Is there anything Jose Trevino can't do?!" - @ Talkin' Yanks

Trevino took to Twitter to share a photo of his incredible slide, saying he's "Just out here dodging Vecna like Stranger Things."

"Just out here dodging Vecna like" - @ Jose Trevino

Jose Trevino is now batting .263 with three home runs and 12 RBIs.

New York Yankees blowout Los Angeles Angels in series opener

Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees

The Yankees play host to the Los Angeles Angels this week a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees dominated the first one, winning by a score of 9-1. Jordan Montgomery got the start for the Yankees and continued his stellar pitching, going seven innings and allowing just one earned run.

D.J. LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres, and Joey Gallo each recorded two base hits in the game. Newly signed Matt Carpenter hit his second home run while with the Yankees in the first inning of the game to extend the Yankees' lead to 4-0.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Matt Carpenter homer and it's 4-0 Yanks in the first inning! Matt Carpenter homer and it's 4-0 Yanks in the first inning! https://t.co/D0VCcZgDai

"Matt Carpenter homer and it's 4-0 Yanks in the first inning!" - @ Talkin' Yanks

The New York Yankees never looked back after jumping out to the early lead and now have a 18-7 record at Yankee Stadium this year.

What's on Tap?

The Yankees and Angels game on Wednesday was postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will play a split doubleheader on Thursday.

New York Yankees @Yankees Tonight’s Yankees-Angels game has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather and will be made up as the first game of a split-admission doubleheader on Thursday, June 2 at 1:00pm. Tonight’s Yankees-Angels game has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather and will be made up as the first game of a split-admission doubleheader on Thursday, June 2 at 1:00pm. https://t.co/WozJJAOktJ

"Tonight's Yankees-Angels game has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather and will be made up as the first game of a split-admission doubleheader on Thursday, June 2 at 1:00pm." - @ Yankees

The first game is at 1:00 p.m. EDT, with Nestor Cortes getting the start for the New York Yankees. Cortes is 4-1 with a 1.70 ERA this season. He goes up against Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is 3-3 with a 3.45 ERA.

The second game of the doubleheader is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT, with Reid Detmers of the Angels facing Jameson Taillon of the Yankees. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

