From San Francisco to New York City: Here are the 5 best cities to watch an MLB game live

The spirit of MLB and the communal love of the game is unparalleled. Countless MLB fans want to see their favorite MLB stars play in a beautiful city. If you're a die-hard baseball fan and want to catch a game, then these gorgeous American cities have to be on your bucket list. Here are the five best cities where you can watch a baseball game.

#1 AT&T Park, San Francisco

AT&T Park, now known as Oracle Park, is consistently rated as one of the top baseball stadiums thanks to its breath-taking views of San Francisco Bay. It's the homeground of the San Francisco Giants. Oracle Park's charm, character, and stunning views are unmatched. It also has an enormous Coke bottle in the park. The lovely location can even get breezy during games.

#2 Yankee Stadium, New York

As soon as you enter the Yankees' homefield, you realize how much more space there is compared to most older ballparks. It's gorgeous, cozy, roomy, and has excellent sightlines for the price of $100 per ticket.

A fan posted this picture of Yankee Stadium showing his love for the Yankees:

#3 Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles

Dodger Stadium is a terrific venue to watch a baseball game at. As the home of the MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers with a capacity of 56,000, it's the largest baseball stadium in the United States.

Chicago Cubs v Los Angeles Dodgers

With the San Gabriel Mountains and waving palm trees as its backdrop, the Dodgers Stadium is a must visit in the beautiful city of LA.

#4 Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia is the place to be. If you're looking for rich history, breathtaking scenery, mouthwatering cuisine, and excellent baseball, you've come to the right place. The Phillies played their first game at Citizens Bank Park on April 12, 2004, against the Cincinnati Reds.

A young fan enjoying pizza at Citizens Bank Park:

#5 The Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati Reds

There is always something to do in Cincinnati. Boredom is impossible in The Queen City with all the available activities. You can visit world-class museums, the river region, and of course, Cincinnati Reds games. With contemporary conveniences, the Great American Ball Park is a traditional baseball stadium and Crosley Terrace is a great element of this place.

