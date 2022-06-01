"F**k! Exciting man!" - Pittsburgh Pirates David Bednar drops a cuss word during a live interview after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in a tight game

Things have not been going at all the way the Pittsburgh Pirates would have liked this season. The team is currently in the third spot in the National League Central with a record of 20-27. With the season now entering its third month, the 10.5 games between them and the first spot in the division is looking larger and larger.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, on the other hand, have had a dream season. With a record of 33-15, they are tied with the New York Yankees for the best record in baseball. Their pitching has been particularly unreal. With an ERA of only 2.72, they lead the league in that category. Yesterday, it was time for the two teams to meet.

Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar comes up clutch, earns the save against the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Pirates are currently midway through a western road trip. The team split a four-game set with the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park in San Diego before traveling to take on Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers.

The Dodgers, who are once again at the top of the MLB Power Rankings, are fresh off a four-game series of their own, where they swept the Arizona Diamondbacks, a division foe, at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The first game of the series between the Dodgers and the Pittsburgh Pirates unfolded in dramatic fashion. Although the Pittsburgh Pirates got ahead early and initially led the game 4-0, the Dodgers hit three solo shots in the fifth and sixth innings to come to within one.

In the sixth inning, the hottest man in baseball, Trea Turner, hit an RBI double, putting the Dodgers in a 4-4 tie. Turner has now gotten hits in each of his last 22 games and leads the MLB in batting average.

"BATTLIN' BUCS" - @ Pittsburgh Pirates

In the top of the ninth inning, star first baseman Freddie Freeman made a fielding error that caused pinch-runner Michael Chavis to score and put the PIttsburgh Pirates up 6-5. It was up to closer David Bednar to wrap up the game.

Bednar is 12th in the MLB in saves this season and now has an ERA of 1.38 in his role this year. With the Los Angeles Dodgers pushing, Mookie Betts hit a double and Freddie Freeman walked. Bednar was finally able to calm his game down and get Trea Turner to fly out before striking out Will Smith to earn his ninth save of the season for the Pirates.

"The immediate apology" - @ Jomboy Media

Speaking to a reporter after the game, Bednar was asked about his nerves as the Dodgers pushed, and how he felt to close out the game. "F**k! Amazing man!" was how he replied. Not every day you close out the Dodgers lineup.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far