“George Springer absolutely wrecked the Houston Astros all weekend” - MLB Broadcaster Robert Flores posts no holds barred appreciation tweet for Toronto Blue Jays Silver Slugger

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays had their way with the Houston Astros this weekend. The Blue Jays are hot on the tail of the New York Yankees for top spot in the American League East division after this series. The Toronto Blue Jays won the series against the Astros despite being outscored 14-11 over the three games.

The Houston Astros are lagging with a record of 11-11, sitting at third spot in the AL West. The story of the series was former Houston Astros leadoff man, George Springer. Springer dealt his former team some serious blows. It was enough for him to receive some praise from MLB broadcaster Robert Flores.

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays best Astros thanks to leadoff man's two solo home runs.

Springer played for the Astros for six seasons from 2014 to 2020. In that time, he won three All-Star designations and a World Series in 2017. This past weekend, it was time for Springer to shine against his former team.

During the series, Springer went five for 18, proving moreover his innate skill as a quintessential leadoff hitter. Springer, who has scored nearly 650 runs in his career, is exactly the man you want to hit first.

In Saturday's game against Houston, Springer hit two solo home runs. These were the only runs the Jays would score all game as they eked past the Astros by a score of 2-1. With these two bombs added to his tally, Springer has hit 46 leadoff homers in his career — the sixth most in MLB history.

"GEORGE SPRINGER IS A HUMAN HIGHLIGHT REEL!!! WHAT A GAME SAVING CATCH! This is REMARKABLE! So much ground covered!" - @ Ben Verlander

On Sunday, Springer scored a run and made a leaping catch off Astros third baseman Alex Bregman to secure the 15th win of the season for the Blue Jays. Springer's skills made him the subject of a tweet by esteemed MLB broadcaster Robert Flores, who claimed that Springer wrecked the Houston Astros in this past series.

"George Springer absolutely wrecked the Astros all weekend." - @ Robert Flores

Up next, the Toronto Blue Jays will remain at home to face the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre. The winner of the series will emerge as the top team in the AL East. Can the Jays take the division lead?

