George Springer Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for struggling slugger

The Toronto Blue Jays are off to a solid start, but it's not been helpful to have George Springer. They're 21-16 but it arguably has nothing to do with Springer. The center fielder has been absolutely abysmal this year, recording a 62 wRC+ that is well below league average. His -0.5 fWAR also suggests he's been a detriment.

He has the pedigree and the talent to turn it around, but the Blue Jays may not want to wait around to find out. Other teams could benefit from having him, though. Should the Jays cut bait, here are some teams they can consider.

George Springer to the New York Yankees?

The New York Yankees have had an absolute hole in left field. George Springer is a center fielder, but he can easily slide over and form a nice trio with Harrison Bader and Aaron Judge. The Yankees have struggled this year and left field has been their worst position, so shoring it up even with a struggling Springer is a good idea.

The Texas Rangers should consider

The Texas Rangers surprisingly lead the tight AL West. They've done so without a ton of production in center field, though. They have a combined 1.6 fWAR in center, which is 25th in the majors. Springer won't help that total right away with his negative fWAR, but should he turn it around, he could be the missing piece for Texas.

Houston Astros could reunite

A reunion between the Houston Astros and Springer, both of whom are struggling heavily right now, could be just what they need. The Astros haven't gotten a lot out of center field and they desperately need another bat. If Springer returns to form (which he should), this is a great idea.

