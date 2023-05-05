Brandon Marsh Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for hot-hitting outfielder

Brandon Marsh is off to a blistering start this season for the Philadelphia Phillies, who have labored to a 15-17 start. Tearing it all down for the defending NL champs doesn't make much sense, but trading a red hot role player at the peak of his performance might be a good idea.

There are several teams in need of outfield depth and starters. Contenders who are just a piece away should definitely consider his services if they can swing a trade. Here's who might be interested.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Where could blistering hot Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh go?

3) Atlanta Braves

Could Brandon Marsh head to Atlanta?

The Atlanta Braves are 29th in left field depth on Fangraphs. It has not been a position of strength for the team, but they can legitimately say they're just one piece away. They're already the best team in the NL, but Brandon Marsh could make them the best in baseball.

2) Houston Astros

Right now, Chas McCormick is banged up and outfield depth is never a bad idea. The Houston Astros are also struggling to open the year, so a hot hitter could be exactly what they need to turn the tides and reverse their fortunes. The Phillies may not be inclined to help the Astros, but still.

1) New York Yankees

Even at full strength, which the New York Yankees are far from, the team has a major hole in left field. The Yankees are dead last in left field depth per Fangraphs with 0.8 fWAR from every left fielder they have. Marsh could slide in there and give them a very strong outfield trio of Aaron Judge, Harrison Bader and Marsh.

Poll : 0 votes