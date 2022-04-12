ICYMI: New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his temper on Opening Day, was frustrated due to a delay caused by Billy Crystal's ceremonial first pitch

Four-time All-Star New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole was seen expressing visible discontent on Opening Day.

It happened after actor and comedian Billy Crystal opened the 2022 Yankees season by throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. The Boston Red Sox were visiting for their Opening Day at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on April 8.

Although Crystal's appearance was likely to the delight of the crowd, starting pitcher Gerrit Cole was not happy.

Gerrit Cole annoyed by Opening Day delay

Due to Crystal, a well-known Yankees fan, the game was delayed by approximately four minutes. The game was meant to start at 1:05 p.m. EDT, but Cole did not end up taking the mound until 1:09, about four minutes later.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Gerrit Cole was very upset because the game didn’t start on time Gerrit Cole was very upset because the game didn’t start on time https://t.co/fdw2HXmqMm

"Gerrit Cole was very upset because the game didn’t start on time" - @ Talkin' Yanks

The pre-game shenanigans appear to have made their way to Cole's head. He delivered a four-pitch walk to the Boston Red Sox leadoff hitter, Enrique Hernandez, and surrendered a two-run home run to third baseman Rafael Devers. When Cole finally got his first out, he had surrendered three earned runs in the first inning of the ballgame.

As for Cole, he described his thoughts: "Obviously, the first four pitches were not really competitive, and then honestly got burned on a couple pretty good fastball locations in the first. They put some pretty great swings on it. Fortunately, we were able to settle in after that and give us a chance to win."

Cole would only last four innings, giving up three earned runs, four hits, and a walk.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Josh Donaldson saved Gerrit Cole Josh Donaldson saved Gerrit Cole https://t.co/prl8fpkvo8

"Josh Donaldson saved Gerrit Cole" - @ Talkin' Yanks

Thankfully for Cole, the Yankees were able to come back and win 6-5 with a single hit by a new addition to the team, Josh Donaldson. Donaldson, who came to the Yankees this offseason in a trade, drove Isiah Kiner-Falefa home in the bottom of the 11th to walk off the game.

Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson being congratulated by teammates after delivering a walk off single on Opening Day

Despite being a less-than-ideal way to begin the season, Gerrit Cole knows how to be clutch. It is unlikely that his showing on Friday is what we should expect from the Yankees star for the remainder of the season.

