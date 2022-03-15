MLB Trade: New York Yankees acquire Josh Donaldson for Gary Sanchez

The New York Yankees make the first superstar deal of the 2022 MLB season, acquiring star third baseman and former American League MVP Josh Donaldson from the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees also gain shortstop Isiah Kiner- Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt in this blockbuster deal. In return, the Twins receive catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela.

Josh Donaldson is coming off a great season with the Minnesota Twins, where he hit 26 home runs and boasted a batting average of .247. The New York Yankees are undoubtedly hoping that Donaldson can bring this offensive firepower to an already loaded line-up featuring Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton for the 2022 campaign.

While Gary Sanchez was a star player for the New York Yankees, having been with the team since 2015 and netting two All-Star selections in 2017 and 2019, his best years are behind him. Gary Sanchez's Wins Above Replacement of 0.7 in 2021 most likely made it an easy decision for the Yankees to upgrade to Josh Donaldson and his WAR of 3.2. While fans of the Yankees are surely going to miss Gary Sanchez, the upgrade could be exactly what they need to find playoff success.

Josh Donaldson has already begun training with his new team and is set to begin contributing immediately. Donaldson's experience and consistent high effort will prove invaluable during the summer, but injury concerns do exist because of his age. Donaldson, 36, entering his twelfth season in the MLB, has many miles under his belt. His physical health will be paramount to his personal success and to the success of the team.

The division rival of the New York Yankees within the American League East is surely the Toronto Blue Jays. Josh Donaldson spent four tremendous seasons there, and the organization had faint hopes of his return this season. That has now been dashed. The Yankees have never been shy about outspending their opponents, and they have done it again, spoiling the potential Donaldson and Guerrero Jr. pairing that could have electrified baseball's popularity not just in Toronto, but throughout Canada.

While the New York Yankees' past rivalry with Josh Donaldson surely makes some uncomfortable, his addition to the team is a definite upgrade that should help the Yankees return to the promised land of a World Series, something that has eluded them since their 2009 victory over the Philadelpia Phillies.

