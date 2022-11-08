New York Yankees star Aaron Judge will soon become a free agent. After slugging 62 home runs in a season and setting an American League record, it is anticipated that he will now want a contract worth more than $300 million.

On a Barstool Sports podcast last week, Jake Arrieta, a former NL Cy Young Award winner, advised Judge to go to the Mets after the slugger received jeers at Yankee Stadium during the playoffs. He said:

"Yankees fans don’t deserve Aaron Judge after booing him in the playoffs" - barstoolsports

Jose Canseco, a former Yankees player, criticized the team's supporters and suggested that the star player should seek a new challenge by switching his long-time allegiance to the New York Yankees.

He was observed quoting the following:

“Karen Judge even if you were to replicate the season you had this year again the fans would still hate you because you’re making more money New York is known for the most psychologically damaged delete damaged angriest people in the world.”

He later rectified his earlier tweet and mentioned that he meant Aaron Judge and not Karen Judge in his vociferous tweet.

Jose Canseco himself is a former baseball player and knows how it might feel to call off criticism from their home fans, even when they have delivered some stellar hitting displays throughout the season.

In another tweet, he added:

"Aaron judge Arietta was right run run don't walk for the nearest exit get out of New York the place is a dump and the fans are awful"

Judge has been a paramount figure for the Yankees' ball club this season. He was adored by the fans throughout the campaign. Before his self-imposed Opening Day deadline, he rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million offer from the Yankees and ended negotiations through the 2022 campaign.

Following that, Judge had one of the best contract years in professional sports, possibly earning himself the AL MVP.

Aaron Judge in a dilemma

Judge has bags under his eyes and bags on his mind as he enters free agency after a successful regular season. The right fielder's herculean and demanding 62-homer season propelled the Yankees' offense for the majority of 2022 and he now has the chance to amass a fortune, whether it be in the Bronx or by shifting to some other ballclub.

Should Jose Canseco's words affect what decisions he has to make for his future? It will be a question everyone ponders upon. But one thing is for sure, the player is going to be the prime topic of conversation this off-season given what kind of situation he is in currently.

