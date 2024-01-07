“Gets his hair cut once a month”- When Shohei Ohtani's translator scored Rookie Card with hilarious note, prompting laughter from Mike Trout

Shohei Ohtani has become the talk of the town this offseason, following his move to the Los Angeles Dodgers. After spending six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, the two-way MLB superstar recently signed a mammoth 10-year, $700 million deal with the franchise.

Ohtani had some memorable moments with the Angels, including winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2018. However, the Japanese star found it difficult to speak in interviews since he wasn't accustomed to English.

Since joining the MLB, Ohtani has kept Ippei Mizuhara as his translator during media appearances and teammate interactions. Interestingly, Mizuhara also received an honorable rookie card in 2018 along with Ohtani.

However, the translator's card had a message on it which read:

"Gets his hair cut once a month"

When Angels slugger Mike Trout got a peek at Mizuhara's card, he didn't waste any time in teasing the translator and said:

"Did you see Ippei's hair? That is terrible. That's good flow."

Shohei Ohtani net worth: How much is the two-way MLB phenom worth in 2024?

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani

As per reports, Shohei Ohtani is worth around $50 million as of 2024 (via Celebrity Net Worth). The two-way star has made most of his wealth through his pro baseball career.

Ohtani played five seasons with the NPB's Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters before joining the MLB's Los Angeles Angels in 2018.

According to Spotrac, Ohtani signed a league minimum salary of $545,000 per year, plus a one-time signing bonus of $2.3 million when he joined the Angels. In 2022, he signed a one-year $30 million extension with the team.

Ohtani broke records in Dec. 2023 when he agreed to join the Los Angeles Dodgers on a blockbuster 10-year deal worth $700 million. However, he will be paid $20 million throughout the 10 years and will receive the rest of the $680 million between 2034 - 2043.

Ohtani is reportedly set to earn around $50 million in endorsements in 2024, so his net worth will likely rise astronomically as the years pass.

