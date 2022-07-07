"Gettin loose like his calls," "Makes sense why he stretches the strike zone now" - MLB Twitter rips into umpire Angel Hernandez after broadcast shows him stretching out between innings

MLB umpire Angel Hernandez is the league's most disliked umpire—a fact that reemerged this evening. In between innings of calling second base for the New York Mets versus Cincinnati Reds game, broadcast cameras picked up footage of Hernandez stretching out on the field as he prepared for the game to continue.
It was an ordinary occurrence, but MLB Twitter lit up with jokes pointing at the infamous umpire.
It's no surprise that Hernandez is so widely disliked around the league. He's made some downright awful calls behind the plate this year. Some of them have been so bad that they've caused teams to lose games they might have otherwise won. And that has caused players to vent their fury on the field.
Kyle Schwarber, for instance, exploded in the ninth inning of an April game versus the Milwaukee Brewers after Hernandez called strike-three on a ball outside the zone. Schwarber threw his bat and helmet and let loose on the umpire, who promptly ejected him from the game.
Schwarber's meltdown began a league-wide discussion surrounding Hernandez's competency as a home plate umpire. Many fans questioned his physical ability to discern balls from strikes. Tonight, that discussion continued.
Despite Hernandez's obvious ball and strike calling problems, the MLB continues to allow him to man home plate during games.
Angel Hernandez wasn't calling home plate tonight. He was positioned at second base.
Being at second base instead of home plate, fans naturally jumped to the conclusion that Hernandez would simply make the wrong call at the opposite end of the diamond.
The human error so prevalent amongst umpires has caused the league to reconsider the possibility of robot umpires.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred admitted earlier this week that robot umpires are a strong possibility for the league in the near future.
The main obstacle to the league introducing robot umpires is that the current human umpires are heavily unionized.
Hernandez has complained in the past that the league discriminates against him based on his ethnic background. He has filed multiple lawsuits.
At the time of writing, the Mets are trailing the Reds 2-3 in the seventh inning.