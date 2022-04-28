"When I began this journey, I didn't know really what to expect” - Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees perfectly poised after becoming the 7th fastest player to reach 350 homers

The New York Yankees went out on a limb and obtained outfield slugger Giancarlo Stanton in late 2017 in exchange for Starling Castro and future considerations. Stanton, who at that time had already played seven seasons with the Miami Marlins, was a four-time All-Star and the reigning National League MVP.

The player formally known as Mike Stanton can certainly hit the ball. He has led the league in home runs twice and has led the league in slugging percentage three times. Now, Stanton is turning his production to match some important home run records.

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton helps

Yankees over Orioles, becomes seventh fastest player to hit 350 long ones.

The New York Yankees faced off against division foe Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night. Thankfully for Yankees manager Aaron Boone, the Orioles do not seem to be a difficult team to beat. Coming into this game, the Orioles were in last place in the American League East with a record of 6-11.

Giancarlo Stanton is the 7th fastest player in MLB history to reach 350 career home runs

Stanton kicked off his scoring for the Yankees in the bottom of the first with a two-run home run off Orioles starter Tyler Wells. Stanton finished with a sac-fly and a single. He finished the game 2-3.

Joey Gallo also had his second homer in as many games as the Yankees bested the Orioles by a score of 5-2.

Giancarlo Stanton has now hit three home runs and 12 RBIs this year for the New York Yankees. He joins a list of the fastest players ever to hit 350 home runs. Other names on the said list include A-Rod, Babe Ruth, and Albert Pujols.

With their win last night, the Yankees are now a half-game ahead of Vlad Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays for the top spot in the AL East.

The Yankees, who have won five straight, will conclude their series against the Orioles tonight before heading to Kansas City to take on the Royals. They will no doubt be hoping the hot streak continues there.

