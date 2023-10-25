Giancarlo Stanton's muscle-building secrets include crushing curls with massive dumbbells

Professional baseball player Giancarlo Stanton is renowned for his extraordinary strength and muscular build. Because of his enormous home-run-hitting talent, he is both a beloved player and a formidable opponent. Many people are curious about how he developed such a strong physique and what his building secrets are.

"Giancarlo Stanton DESTROYS a home run off the scoreboard!! (Stanton's strength is unbelievable)" - MLB

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The New York Yankees had a disappointing 2023 season, and Giancarlo Stanton couldn't be anymore disappointed with himself. The 6-foot-6, 256-pound juggernaut had promised laurels on his arrival to the Bronx from the Marlins in 2018, but the move hasn't paid off so far.

On the plus side, look at all the efforts the players put in to train and get prepared for a great season. As one of the New York Yankees' most potent batters, Stanton has won the audience's adoration and respect. He put a lot of effort into building a body that would enable him to perform well on the pitch with his trainer, Ben Bruno.

"Journey To The Pros: Giancarlo Stanton - Training Program" - SixStar Pro Nutrition

Stanton uses a variety of exercises in his training regimen, such as lunges, deadlifts, squats, bench presses, and pull-ups. All of these workouts are good for increasing muscle mass and general strength.

They also focus on the particular muscles—the shoulders, back, and core—that are engaged when swinging a baseball bat. The training program also incorporates plyometric moves that increase explosiveness and power, like box jumps and medicine ball throws.

Can Giancarlo Stanton secure a World Series title with the Yankees?

After Stanton's mega move to the Bronx Bombers, the Yankee Nation was thrilled, for they had seen Giancarlo's spoils in Miami with the Marlins.

Expectations were high, but deliverance has been insignificant so far as the Yankees haven't been able to win an AL pennant since 2009. It is worrisome for a franchise with such a rich history in baseball.

Expand Tweet

"We have a Giancarlo Stanton update. He's doing a workout that looks kinda fun" - TalkinYanks

Harper and Machado, or possibly both of them, might have been on the team had the Yankees not acquired Stanton. With the benefit of hindsight, both players' current yearly salaries are lower than Stanton's. Throughout the majority of their time with their respective teams, they have both been healthy and even better than they were prior to free agency.

Giancarlo Stanton has missed over a third of his games as a Yankee, appearing in just 549 of the 870 games he might have played. He was booed after going 0 for 5 with 5 strikeouts in his home debut, but he has handled the media nicely. Stanton will look to hit the gym a lot early this offseason in the hopes of that elusive World Series title.