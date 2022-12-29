Giancarlo Stanton Stats: Looking at the Yankees slugger's 2022 season

Giancarlo Stanton was one of the best parts of the New York Yankees this year. Although Aaron Judge rightfully claimed most of the spotlight for his record-setting 62 home runs in 2022, Stanton was also a major part of the team's success.

Giancarlo Stanton, formerly known as Mike Stanton, made a name for himself in the Florida Marlins franchise, where he played from 2010 to 2017. In 2017, he hit 59 home runs and 132 RBis, which caught the attention of the Yankees.

Following the 2014 season, the Marlins signed Giancarlo Stanton to a 13-year deal worth about $325 million. At the time, this was the most lucrative contract in the history of sports.

Gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ From being booed to hitting a walk-off grand slam in the same night. Giancarlo Stanton is awesome.

"From being booed to hitting a walk-off grand slam in the same night. Giancarlo Stanton is awesome." - Gabe

After Stanton won the MVP Award for his 2017 season, the Yankees knew that they virtually had to have him. Despite having a decade left on his contract with the Marlins, they traded him to the Yankees for Starlin Castro, among other considerations, making him the second player in history to be traded after a 50 home-run season. The Miami Marlins will begin sending the Yankees part of Stanton's salary in 2026.

Stanton hit 38 home runs and 100 RBIs in 2018, which was his first season with the Yankees. A string of injuries kept him sidelined throughout 2019. Stanton had only 59 at-bats that season.

All the stars seemed to align for the New York Yankees in 2022. With Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Stanton topping off their order, there were also breakout stars like Gleyber Torres and Jose Trevino who provided secondary and tertiary run support.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport @BRWalkoff GIANCARLO STANTON THREE-RUN HR TO START OFF GAME 5

"GIANCARLO STANTON THREE-RUN HR TO START OFF GAME 5 @B&RWalk-Off" - Bleacher Report

Stanton hit 31 home runs and 78 RBIs in 2022, and was named to his first All-Star team since 2018. In the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians, Stanton was instrumental, hitting two home runs and six RBIs in the six-game series.

Giancarlo Stanton will need to stand tall for his team in 2023

There can be no doubting that the Yankees' ALCS exit at the hands of the Houston Astros was a huge disappointment. Coming with a price tag of about $32 million per year, it places him at number 3 on the Yankees payroll. His team undoubtedly have big hopes for him as they enter the 2023 season.

