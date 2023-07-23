Giants Trade Deadline Tracker 2023: Latest updates, major moves, and more

The San Francisco Giants are faced with significant tasks to address ahead of the August 1 trade deadline. Despite the Dodgers' dominance and the Diamondbacks' exceptional first half, the Giants remain in the hunt for a playoff spot. To maintain their postseason ambitions, they must pursue substantial upgrades to remain competitive.

Rumors, updates, and latest transactions

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!