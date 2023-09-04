Barry Bonds referred to Yankee Stadium as "the biggest stage in baseball" and stated he enjoyed the pressure of living in New York. While talking on ESPN's "KayRod Cast," Bonds acknowledged that if he had signed with the Yankees, the stadium's little right-field porch would have allowed him to hit 800 home runs. Bonds said he wanted to play for the Yankees, but they couldn't sign him.

Instead, he settled in San Francisco, where, from 2001 to 2004, he won four straight MVP honors and two batting titles.

He told on ESPN's "KayRod Cast":

"It's short and I'm a pull hitter".

Bonds talked about the three-outcome era in baseball, in which batting averages are neglected in favor of attempting to smash home runs. Although the sport acknowledged it and players made adjustments, he claimed:

"makes my heart hurt."

Bonds said getting on base and supporting his teammates was more important than hitting home runs. Bonds stated that he was a terrific teammate on the pitch because of this.

Barry Bonds' MLB career

Barry Bonds, an American former professional baseball left fielder who played 22 seasons in MLB, was born on July 24, 1964. From 1986 through 1992, Bonds played for the Pittsburgh Pirates. From 1993 to 2007, he played for the San Francisco Giants.

Bonds, regarded as an all-around player, was chosen for 14 All-Star games and garnered seven National League (NL) Most Valuable Player Awards, 12 Silver Slugger Awards, and other honors.

Numerous MLB batting records belong to him, including the most career walks (762), the most home runs in a season (73, established in 2001), and the most career home runs (762).

During his 10 years of candidature, he failed to receive the 75% of votes required to be elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Bonds' usage of performance-enhancing drugs caused several Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) voters to say they did not vote for him.